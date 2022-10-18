These Celebs Opened Up About Explaining Pregnancy Loss to Their Kids & We Love How They Navigated the Difficult Topic

Mariah and Tessa walk into Crimson Lights and Sharon instantly guesses they are anxious. They explain Christine asked them to meet about the adoption. They’ve already set up a posting in a database. They’re reluctant to get their hopes up after the last lawyer warned that their colorful pasts could bar them from adopting. The lawyer walks in and announces she has good news. Once they all sit down, Christine explains a young mother has responded to their profile and wants to get to know more about them. They are amazed that this has happened so fast. Mariah and Tessa try to stay calm and start thanking Christine for all she’s done already. The woman’s name is Joss and the lawyer says she’s very sincere. This sounds great to Sharon.

1 DAY AGO