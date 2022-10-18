These Celebs Opened Up About Explaining Pregnancy Loss to Their Kids & We Love How They Navigated the Difficult Topic

Read full article on original website
This Reddit Dad Let His Kids Go Hungry to Trick His New Wife — Then Got Mad at Her for Her Response
Stepmothers get a bad rep (Cinderella, we blame you!), but sometimes stepmoms are just living their lives, working, and thriving — and it’s the dad causing all the problems. Men are truly the worst sometimes, TBH. This 35-year-old woman on Reddit is a new wife and full-time stepmom to her 37-year-old husband’s 7- and 10-year-olds, which is great … most of the time. But recently, her husband lied about feeding his kids to try to trick her into cooking dinner for them — after she explicitly said she couldn’t — and things escalated from there. It’s enough to make you...
As a Tearful Diane Turns to Jack with a Confession About Her Secret Life in L.A., Ashley Probes Tucker for Information
Mariah and Tessa walk into Crimson Lights and Sharon instantly guesses they are anxious. They explain Christine asked them to meet about the adoption. They’ve already set up a posting in a database. They’re reluctant to get their hopes up after the last lawyer warned that their colorful pasts could bar them from adopting. The lawyer walks in and announces she has good news. Once they all sit down, Christine explains a young mother has responded to their profile and wants to get to know more about them. They are amazed that this has happened so fast. Mariah and Tessa try to stay calm and start thanking Christine for all she’s done already. The woman’s name is Joss and the lawyer says she’s very sincere. This sounds great to Sharon.
Nicki Minaj Says Anxiety Was a Surprising Part of Motherhood: ‘I Think Moms Feel Like They Have To Be Perfect'
Nicki Minaj explained that it’s not just her heartbeat runnin’ away these days — since becoming a mother to her 2-year-old son, the rap icon says it’s like her entire “heart is being ripped out” anytime she’s away from him. In an interview with E! News, Minaj described how attached she is to her baby boy, and that although she experiences heightened “fear and anxiety” when it comes to balancing her role as a mother and her illustrious career, she can’t bring herself to add a nanny to her support system. “I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies...
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Young & Restless Just Dropped a Hint the Size of Society of Who Victoria’s Next Great Love Will Be
Victor may be about to wish his daughter was still pining over Billy Boy!. Remember when it happens that we called it, OK? The Young and the Restless is so going to pair Victoria with… Are you sitting down? Well, you might want to, because unless we miss our mark, the Newman CEO is destined to fall for none other than Tucker McCall!
Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Are Reportedly Taking the Next Big Step in Their Ultra-Private Relationship
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been together for over a year, and it sounds like they are in it for the long haul. The notoriously private 53-year-old actress and the TV personality are reportedly starting to look ahead to their future. The duo is “so happy and super excited” to be making plans, which might include a wedding, according to an Us Weekly source. A possible marriage is “something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while” The insider added, “They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything. They’re trying not...
Elizabeth Hurley Teases Fans in a Low-Cut Black Dress That Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves
Elizabeth Hurley is back wearing the designer who put her on the map in the 1990s: Versace. Like all fabulous creations from the fashion house, it’s sexy and stunning. The 57-year-old actress shared some moody snapshots with her Instagram followers in her gorgeous Versace dress. While only the top half of her outfit is seen in the photos, Hurley teases her fans with a sultry look. The lighting is dark, but there’s one soft spotlight on the neckline of the lace dress, giving her curves their moment to shine. Her hair is styled in beachy waves that gently frame her face...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Carries an Animal-Print Block on a Family Getaway & The Video Is Adorable
There are a few undisputed facts in this world. 1: Toddlers will carry around their favorite toy everywhere. 2: Nobody knows animals like the Irwins. And 3: Every video of 18-month-old Grace Warrior is the new cutest video we’ve ever seen. In this latest adventure, Bindi Irwin, her mom Terri, her brother Robert, and her husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace go on a weekend getaway together — and Grace brings a beloved toy. The whole thing is absolutely on-brand for the Australia Zoo conservationist family. “Our little Queensland family getaway, 💙” Bindi captioned the sweet video on Monday. It...
Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries'
Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs. While the duo is going strong in their marriage, Josh hints that Anstead’s allegations, about the Christina on the Coast star being an absentee parent, had taken its toll. In an Instagram snapshot of Christina and Josh looking relaxed and happy in a pool with the beach behind...
Melanie Griffith & Daughter Stella Are Giving Lookalike Vibes During Beverly Hills Girls Day
We love a copy-and-paste moment from celebrity mother-daughter duos, and today, Melanie Griffith, 65, is serving up lookalike vibes with her youngest daughter, Stella Banderas, 26. The two women spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills, looking California chic in casual clothing. Griffith wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt, relaxed light-wash denim, Birkenstock sandals, and cat eye-style sunglasses. Banderas wore a white ribbed tank top, boyfriend-style black denim, trendy black sandals, and slim, ’90s-style sunglasses. Both women wore their hair in the same updo: a mid-level ponytail with their bangs framing their faces — see the photos HERE. Bandera just turned 26 in...
Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Think Kris Jenner‘s Family Heirloom Idea Is ’Creepy'
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting morbid in the latest episode of The Kardashians, but not without their signature glam twist. Kris Jenner, who is recovering from a hip replacement in the episode, tells her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner that her eldest daughter Kim Kardashian “asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it.” Kylie tells her that’s “weird,” and Kris agreed that it is a bit “creepy.” The conversation prompted Khloé Kardashian to recall a post-mortem wish of her mother’s, asking the matriarch, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Want Their Kids to Find ‘Complete Joy’ in Their Future Careers
Every parent has dreams for their kids, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no exception. But while some hope for fame and fortune, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bigger plans for their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1: being happy. In a new cover story for...
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Appear to Have Tense Date Night Amid Nanny Allegations
It hasn’t been the best week for Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, nor Harry Styles after the nanny’s allegations about their love triangle don’t make anyone look very good. The stress caused by those very public disclosures might be taking a toll on Wilde and Styles’ relationship.
Megan Fox Sarcastically Plays Dumb in Savage Response to Mom-Shaming Comment
Megan Fox faces constant criticism from mom-shamers in the comments of her rare Instagram posts, and today, she’s clapping back at the trolls with ruthless sarcastic savagery. Fox — an intelligent woman who society has wrongly labeled a “bimbo” due to her beauty and the types of roles she was cast in early on in her acting career — played into her designated persona after a keyboard warrior wrote, “Where your kids at?” under her latest series of selfies. The actress, who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, responded, “Wait wait wait. I … have kids?!?...
As Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the Big ‘Bridge’ Collapse, Fans Let Fly Some Intense (!) Reactions
Whether the show will listen to the fans doing the mapping… Well, that’s another story!. “Bridge” fans everywhere are still reeling over what went down in Aspen and can’t believe what has unfolded before their eyes. Not only did Thomas frame Brooke as the one who called CPS, Ridge told his wife that they were over and went back to Taylor — without even giving her a reason why.
Joanna Gaines Emotionally Celebrates Daughter Ella's Milestone Birthday
Joanna Gaines‘ daughter Ella is celebrating her 16th birthday, and the mama of five is trying her best not to let the tears leak out on the milestone occasion. Sharing a sweet video on her Instagram of their family home decorated beautifully for the big day (we’d expect nothing less from the maven of contemporary farmhouse interior decor and design), Gaines wrote, “My sweet girl turns 16. I’m trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow.” Gaines set the video to Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for a...
Khloé Kardashian Reveals an Intriguing Clause in Her Will & We're Kind of Obsessed
The Kardashian/Jenner family is not one to shy away from anything. With a camera on them 24/7 to film their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians, viewers get to know the family in excruciating detail, whether they intend to or not. In the most recent episode of the show, Khloé Kardashian revealed an interesting clause in her will following momager Kris Jenner‘s hip replacement surgery. “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” the recent mom of two said in a confessional, per Entertainment...
Jana Kramer Deserves an Award for World's Most Selfless Mother With This Surprising Child Support Revelation
As if Mike Caussin hasn’t put Jana Kramer through enough already, the One Tree Hill alum dropped a shocking bombshell on her Instagram Story regarding the ex-spouses’ child support arrangement for their two kids. The divorcees share a daughter (Jolie, 6) and a son (Jace, 3), and Kramer revealed that even though she has the kids 70% of the time, she still pays Caussin child support. That’s right — she pays her cheating ex-husband child support. “I’m like, I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I didn’t want the divorce and I didn’t cause the divorce,” she said in her...
