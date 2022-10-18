ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Reserve Grand Champion hog, other livestock perish in fire

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
READING TWP. — The Hillsdale County Fair's Reserve Grand Champion hog and other 4H livestock perished in a barn fire late Monday night.

The Reading Community Fire Department and Hillsdale Township Fire Department responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn fire around 10 p.m. Monday on South Sand Lake Road between Bankers Road and Quackenbush Road.

A Michigan State Police trooper was one of the first to arrive on the scene and found the livestock owners — the Clabaugh family — attempting to remove siding from the barn and save as much of their livestock as they could.

Chris Clabaugh said they managed to save several of the sows which were located on the back side of the barn, but much of the livestock inside the barn including pigs, goats and other animals perished.

Fire officials believe a furnace inside the barn may have been the cause of the fire.

While flames were brought under control relatively quickly, firefighters worked on overhaul operations for a few hours due to smoldering stacks of hay and straw.

No other injuries were reported in the fire and the barn has been deemed a total loss.

Hudson Area Ambulance assisted on scene for firefighter rehabilitation.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News who can be reached at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

