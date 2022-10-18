Read full article on original website
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
Greek Fest brings food, music & fun to Knoxville
The 43rd annual festival will feature live music, traditional dance shows, church tours, and authentic Greek food.
California-based tech company opens downtown Maryville campus
iXsystems has opened its new and biggest campus in downtown Maryville.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
Vol Nation rallies behind UT-Martin player who lost family home to Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are getting ready to square off with UT-Martin this Saturday for their homecoming game, but off the gridiron, both University of Tennessee System programs are working together to help one of their own after Hurricane Ian. UT-Martin tweeted a video of redshirt freshman AJ...
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Beacon Puts Care Back into Doctor’s Hands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Beacon Primary Care they focus on giving patients the personal touch, bypassing the middlemen that make medical care expensive and at times, frustrating. When it comes to your medical care, it used to be between yourself and your doctor. But now-a-days there are middlemen...
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90
“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved. Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How a Tennessee football photo for the ages was captured vs. Alabama
A moment like this called for bare chests. So, friends Eli Austin and Eli Ferguson removed their shirts late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Neyland Stadium as they prepared to storm the field if Tennessee triumphed over Alabama for the first time since 2006. Austin watched with worry...
RAM asking for volunteers for free healthcare clinic in January
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic. The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
'You have to work five times harder' | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
A man whose wife and children died in the 2016 deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg is suing the lawyers he says cost him and more than 500 other victims a chance at restitution from the federal government. Michael Reed, whose wife and two children burned to death after being trapped by a wall of fire in […] The post Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Here is a look at the election as early voting begins
Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
