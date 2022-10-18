KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic. The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.

