FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Fall in Five Set Marathon with Kansas State
NORMAN – The OU volleyball team fought hard but fell short to Kansas State on Wednesday night, 3-2. The Sooners were off to a fast start, taking the first two sets (2-0), but the Wildcats clawed their way back to force a fifth and final set. Kansas State took the match with a 15-13 final set victory, taking the match, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13. "They were great in the first two sets and then we took our foot off the gas right when Kansas State had nothing else to do, but go for it," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "To win three sets by two points, we have to maintain our consistency in the competitive effort and willingness to execute every discipline."
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep Bedlam, Later Fall in Final to No. 1 Texas Tech
HOUSTON, Texas – Oklahoma swept its in-state rival Oklahoma State 6-0 to advance to the championship match at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, but the Sooners were downed 3-2-1 by No. 1 Texas Tech in the final. The Sooners were the most dominant team of the week, positing...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
oklahoma Sooner
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma and San Diego State Agree to Three-Game Football Series
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma and San Diego State University announced Thursday a three-game football series for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons. The Sooners will host the Aztecs at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 6, 2031. The teams will play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 1, 2029.
Fort Worth Weekly
The Hero We Don’t Deserve
The Sonny Dykes era has started more successfully than most could have imagined. He’s undefeated as a head coach, and the Frogs just downed their third consecutive ranked opponent after reclaiming the Iron Skillet from SMU. The Frogs are now ranked eighth in the AP poll and the last remaining team in the conference unscathed. Is Dykes a magician? Hardly. Dykes (and fans) owes this start to someone he — as well as many of us — didn’t quite think was right for the challenge.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Dominant, Bedlam To Decide Spot in Big 12 Championship Match
HOCKLEY, Texas – Following two days of play and three separate matches, the Oklahoma men's golf team sits atop the Big 12 Match Play Championship standings. The No. 2-seeded Sooners have dominated the competition, dispatching Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor to claim a perfect nine points heading into the final day. Oklahoma is the only team to notch three victories and owns a championship-best +59-hole differential. A tie or win in Wednesday morning's Bedlam match would send Oklahoma to the conference's match play championship.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Ranked No. 15 in Preseason AP Poll
NORMAN – For the first time since 2017, Oklahoma is ranked in the preseason AP Poll as the Sooners will start the 2022-23 season ranked No. 15. The Sooners' ranking of 15th is the team's highest in the preseason poll since the 2013-14 squad opened the year ranked 11th. As one of the most dominant programs of the 21st century, Oklahoma has now been ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP poll 10 times since 2000.
247Sports
TCU LB Marcel Brooks out for year; will have surgery on Tuesday
TCU will be without reserve linebacker Marcel Brooks for the remainder of the season, Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes confirmed on Tuesday at his weekly media press conference. A senior, Brooks was injured in the Frogs’ 43-40 double-overtime win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. It was feared by fans at the time of his injury that Brooks would miss significant time. Brooks had fought back to get on the field after missing the first four games of the season.
oklahoma Sooner
Robertson, Williams On Positional Award Watch Lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A pair of Sooners were named to the watch list for their respective positional player of the year awards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week. Taylor Robertson earned a spot on the Ann Meyers-Drysdale watch list for the fourth year in a...
oklahoma Sooner
Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 8
Below will be recaps of some of the biggest games from Week 8 featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. Duncanville (6-0, 4-0), the highest-ranked DFW-area team in 6A, showed why they are so highly ranked with a convincing victory over previously undefeated Mansfield in a District 11-6A showdown.
oklahoma Sooner
Baseball to Hold Halloween Intrasquad Scrimmage
NORMAN – The Oklahoma baseball team invites fans to attend a Halloween-themed intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 28 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The event will begin at 5 p.m., admission is free and concessions will be open. The team will hold a conventional intrasquad scrimmage – not in...
Where to play Top Golf around Dallas-Fort Worth & Texas
The temperatures are starting to cool off around the state of Texas, will it last? Who knows, but we do know your weekends will be filled with football, and, of course, some golf.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
fortworthinc.com
Mattie Parker, Andre Agassi Formally Open Rocketship Texas' Dennis Dunkins Elementary
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Tuesday was joined by tennis champion Andre Agassi, community leaders, and local dignitaries to formally open the Rocketship Public Schools Texas Dennis Dunkins Elementary, a charter school campus serving students in the Stop Six neighborhood. The 46,000-square-foot campus serves 350 students in pre-kindergarten to...
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
MySanAntonio
Remembering the original Big Tex, who burned down 10 years ago today
On Oct. 19, 2012, at approximately 10:30 a.m., smoke began billowing from the shirt collar of Big Tex, the State Fair of Texas' larger-than-life mascot. Within minutes, flames engulfed his 52-foot frame, turning the Texas idol into a funeral pyre before worried onlookers, who let out a collective wail when the conflagration consumed his once-beaming face.
