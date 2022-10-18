ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO