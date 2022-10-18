Read full article on original website
1061thecorner.com
UVa Children’s crowded with respiratory virus patients, especially RSV
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Children’s is seeing respiratory illnesses coming back this fall with a vengeance, as infectious disease experts predicted could happen. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Debbie Ann Shirley says they’re treating a triumvirate of flu, COVID, and RSV… the latter of which they hardly treated the past couple of years. But Charlottesville is among the cities that have been treating a lot of the three, and earlier than normal this fall.
WSET
'Gone up fourfold:' Respiratory virus on the rise across US
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Across the nation, cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise. It's particularly impacting young children. As of right now, 36 states and Washington D.C. are experiencing this spike. 71% of the United State's pediatric beds are full. Officials are saying these are the highest occupancy levels hospitals have seen in two years.
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
WSET
Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
cbs19news
New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
WSET
Cows in the classroom? Roanoke Catholic School to bring 'Mobile Dairy Classroom' to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Catholic School is bringing cows to the classroom. The school will host the Southland Dairy Farmers Mobile Dairy Classroom for elementary and high school Anatomy and Health students on Monday, October 24. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features an educational milking parlor with a live...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
FREE tablets via Luray weekend event
LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
WSET
How a recession could impact Lynchburg, businesses share outlook on possible recession
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As fears of a recession continue to grow, our region may have a built-in silver lining, and businesses in Lynchburg say they're ready to weather a recession. David Eakin, the manager of The Art Box downtown said business is steady and they have some fiercely...
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
WSET
Robert Saunders is the new Southeastern Farmer of the Year
PINEY RIVER, Va. (WSET) — For the Saunders, work runs in the family, and Robert--one of seven brothers--was no exception. Robert Saunders still has his first pay check from when he was four years old in 1968. Now, over five decades later, his work is paying off with Saunders being named the 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year by the Swisher/Sunbelt Expo.
Augusta Free Press
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
WSET
How to Decide What Medicare Plan is Right for You
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Humana can help you choose your 2023 Medicare plan. All you have to do is call to learn more. Emily spoke with agents to learn how you can figure out which plan is right for you.
wsvaonline.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 this afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
