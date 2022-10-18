ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia butchers enter meat cutting challenge for chance to win $25k

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — It's a challenge of speed, precision and expertise, all while withstanding the cold of an ice rink. No, we're not talking about hockey. We're talking about the 15 professional meat cutters from across Virginia who will compete in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.
Virginia receives $67.4M, first payment from Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
