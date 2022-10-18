Read full article on original website
WSET
Noticed a lot of acorns this year? Here are 2022 Virginia acorn production stats
(WSET) — If you've got an oak tree in your yard or went hiking through a forest this fall, you probably noticed the acorns this year. For some places in Virginia, oak trees produced bumper-crop acorn levels while some sites were more scarce. Overall, Virginia had an above-average year...
WSET
Virginia butchers enter meat cutting challenge for chance to win $25k
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — It's a challenge of speed, precision and expertise, all while withstanding the cold of an ice rink. No, we're not talking about hockey. We're talking about the 15 professional meat cutters from across Virginia who will compete in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.
WSET
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
WSET
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
WSET
Youngkin restores rights for 800+ formerly incarcerated Virginians ahead of election day
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. He said rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8 election could register to do so before Monday's registration deadline.
WSET
Virginia receives $67.4M, first payment from Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
WSET
DC real estate companies to pay $10M in 'historic' housing discrimination settlement
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It’s being called the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history. Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday a $10 million penalty against three real estate companies on the allegation of discriminating against people with housing vouchers. “What a...
WSET
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
WSET
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
