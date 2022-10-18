Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
New The Atelier Couture Wedding Dresses
Since it was founded in 1986 as a bridal shop in Malaysia, The Atelier Couture has become a high-end wedding dress brand with an international presence. In 2016, the company launched its own design studio in Shanghai, China; and one year later, well-known shoe designer Jimmy Choo joined the brand as the design and creative director, taking the label to new heights.
Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe
Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections. Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy. This isn’t first time Cucinelli...
PopSugar
Free People Teamed Up With Anna Sui on the Boho Collection of Our Dreams
Leave it to Free People to debut the most elevated, bohemian-inspired collection of our dreams — and in collaboration with one of our favorite designers, no less. The brand has partnered with famed fashion designer Anna Sui on a capsule collection that encompasses all of the same earthy, patterned styles we know and love from Free People, now with an edgier flair — provided by Sui's signature design style.
Harper's Bazaar
Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here
With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
brides.com
Simone Biles Teases Her Wedding Wardrobe
Simone Biles is one step closer to tying the knot with Jonathan Owens. On October 17, 2022, the Olympic gold medalist shared a sneak peek of her wedding dress with her Instagram followers. “On bride duty 👰🏾♀️,” she captioned the post. In the photo, Biles is wearing a white strapless mini dress covered in feathers while standing in front of a rack of bridal party looks. Her NFL player fiancé expressed his excitement for their upcoming nuptials. “I can’t wait,” he commented on the post.
Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show
Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
brides.com
Exclusive: Priya Krishna and Seth Byrum's New Hampshire Wedding Weekend
A set up first brought food writer and cookbook author Priya Krishna and architect Seth Byrum together in June 2015. After Seth's good friend from graduate school started dating Priya’s good friend from college, the new couple thought their friends would be great together. Clearly, they had the right idea.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
HoYeon Jung Royally Rebels in Feathered Minidress and Louis Vuitton Combat Boots at Academy Museum Gala 2022
HoYeon Jung gave formal attire a punky twist at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual event in Los Angeles, Jung wore an elegantly edgy ensemble from Louis Vuitton. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the “Squid Game” star’s minidress featured black lace trim, ruffles and bodice paneling, complete with matching cutout straps and a curved leather bodice neckline. Giving the piece a burst of drama were allover shimmering silver sequins, overlaid with tufts of white feathers. The layered piece was paired with black floral lace tights, as well as stud earrings. When it came to...
Comments / 0