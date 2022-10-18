Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter hitting sixth in Yankees' Wednesday ALCS Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take over designated hitting duties after Giancarlo Stanton was moved to left field and Aaron Hick was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a knee injury.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday and bat seventh versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project...
Phillies confident they won’t Falter vs. Padres in NLCS Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Bailey Falter wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation when the regular season began. Fast forward to Saturday, and
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell receives Friday off
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will take a seat after Brandon Drury was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Wil Myers was positioned at first base. In 23 postseason at-bats, Bell...
numberfire.com
New York's Kenny Golladay (knee) out in Week 7
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Golladay will sit out his third straight game while Toney remains inactive with his hamstring injury. Look for Wan'Dale Robinson to be featured among New York's wideouts against a Jacksonville defense allowing 28.2 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini taking seat for Astros in ALCS Game 1
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Astros continue to alternate starts between Mancini and Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter in the playoffs. They are a combined 1-for-13 through three postseason contests.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
numberfire.com
MLB ALCS Betting Guide: Yankees at Astros, Game 2
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) will not return on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Garland will not return while he is being evaluated for a left eye injury. Expect Cedi Osman to log more minutes if Garland were to miss additional time. In 13 minutes...
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) out for Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) out for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Landry will remain sidelined on Thursday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Michael Thomas (toe) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett clears protocol, in line to start Week 7 for Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. Pickett practiced in full all week, so the rookie is completely caught up with the game-plan for Sunday night. Prior to being knocked out of last week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pickett completed 11-of-18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 16 yards. The Dolphins have emerged as a pass-funnel defense this year, so Pickett carries a bit more upside than last week.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Pickett's Week Seven availability is heading in the right direction after he logged a full practice. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center against a Miami Dolphins' defense allowing 21.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Detroit's D.J. Chark (ankle) remains out in Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Chark will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury after sitting out all three practices. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more snaps against a Dallas unit allowing a 27.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (groin) probable Thursday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (groin) is probable to play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson should be good to go, but it remains to be seen whether he or John Wall will start at point guard in the Clippers' first game of the season. Either way, Jackson is expected to play minutes in the mid-20s.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
