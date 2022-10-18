Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions. Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo...
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100...
Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era
Tottenham have made some wily transfer dealings over the years. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Madrid again shelling out. Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can...
Aston Villa considering Unai Emery to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard – report
Could the ex-Arsenal boss be back for another crack at the Premier League? Villa appear keen to speak to him... Aston Villa (opens in new tab) intend to hold talks with former Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Unai Emery about becoming their new head coach, according to reports. After...
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree
Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough. The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players. Today's...
FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now
FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?. The game has...
Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster
Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard was sacked on Thursday, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about the Reds favourite's ability to hack it in management. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab).
Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move
PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
England manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Gareth Southgate
The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender was put in charge of the national team after Sam Allardyce resigned because of a scandal just one game into his tenure. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. We check over 250 million products every day for...
Chelsea report: Frank Lampard speaks out on Anthony Gordon's Everton future
Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton for “a long time”, according to manager Frank Lampard, as contract talks continue. The 21-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer transfer window amid interest from Stamford Bridge. Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts. (opens in...
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop
Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo’s behaviour has...
Football Manager 2023: Every club's starting budgets
The Football Manager 2023 beta is out, with clubs' starting budgets ranging from the mega-rich to those barely surviving. The Football Manager 2023 beta is out – and you're going to want to know each club's starting budgets before you take on a job, right? You might know a few of the players, even the expectations of the employers and what the ambitions of the fans are… but come on, how much money do you have in the bank?
Chelsea report: Jorginho contract talks stall as Italian requests pay rise
Chelsea and Jorginho are yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension after the Italy international reportedly demanded a pay rise. The playmaker is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and will therefore be able to agree a pre-contract with a new club from January.
Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag says David De Gea's future is undecided
Manchester United are yet to make a decision on David De Gea’s long-term future, manager Erik ten Hag has revealed. The Spain international is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and can agree a pre-contract with another club from January. We check over 250 million...
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball
We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?
We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
