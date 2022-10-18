Read full article on original website
Slidell, Baton Rouge break temperature low records in early Louisiana freeze, forecasters say
South Louisiana was hit with an early chill early Wednesday, with two cities breaking low temperature records, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell. Baton Rouge and Slidell broke their own respective all-time low temperature records for October 19. Slidell also saw the earliest freeze on record...
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
NOAA’s winter outlook: La Niña and South Louisiana
La Niña returns this winter for the third consecutive time, driving drier weather in South Louisiana.
Wednesday PM Forecast: temperature turnaround starts tomorrow
Metro Airport in Baton Rouge did not reach freezing but did set a record low on Wednesday morning hitting 34 degrees. A similarly cold night is ahead before temperatures warm. A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect once again from 4am - 9am Thursday. Temperatures of 30-32 degrees are possible along and north of I-10/12 including East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties.
Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station
A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels
The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night
A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia for Thursday Morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly […]
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce
Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest
(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
