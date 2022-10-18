Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Fidelity Offers Ethereum Trading and Custody to Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, part of one of the most prominent asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments, announced this week it will offer Ethereum trading and custody services to its base of institutional clients. The new product should be ready before the end of this month. According to an e-mail,...
financemagnates.com
Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market
OANDA, a longtime player in the multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its platform for users in the United States. The crypto trading offering was launched in partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday. Crypto trading now available through OANDA!...
financemagnates.com
Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product
N26, the German neobank headquartered in Berlin, announced on Thursday the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading product dubbed N26 Crypto. Austrian customers will be the first to test new functionalities via the N26 App, while other markets will be gradually added in the upcoming months. N26 Crypto offers access...
financemagnates.com
Blurring the Lines: Phygital Crypto
You may have come across the portmanteau term phygital, which describes a crossover and blending of physical and digital products and experiences. This term is particularly relevant to crypto, NFTs and web3, and, if crypto/web3 adoption gathers pace in the coming years, phygital packages may become commonplace. There have been...
financemagnates.com
The Number of French Retail Investors Declined by 35% in Q3: AMF
Market volatility amid the economic impact of the pandemic resulted in an influx of retail traders. However, now the tide has turned. On Friday, the French financial market supervisor, locally known as Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), revealed around a 35 percent decline in the number of individuals making equity transactions in the third quarter of 2022.
financemagnates.com
Spectrum Markets’ Q3 2022 Turnover Jumps 136%
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European derivatives trading venue owned by IG Group, reported a turnover of €836 million for the third quarter, which is a yearly increase of 136 percent. It was pushed upwards by a 102 percent rise in trading volume year-over-year as 401 million securitized derivatives were traded...
financemagnates.com
Binance Gains Crypto License in Cyprus
Crypto exchange Binance has further strengthened its regulatory position with a new license from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) was granted to the locally formed Binance Cyprus Limited on October 20. “Registration in Cyprus is an important step...
financemagnates.com
Project 'Eden': Israel Wants to Issue Digital Government Bonds
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced on Wednesday that it is working together with the Israeli Ministry of Finance (MoF) to implement government bonds issued using blockchain technology. The project, called 'Eden', will be conducted as a pilot, issuing the first digital government bonds using technology and support from...
financemagnates.com
Consob Blocks 780 Illegal Platforms with the Latest Addition of Six
Consob, which regulates the financial market in Italy, published a new list on Thursday, blocking an additional six platforms for illegally offering financial services in the country. The names on the list are CMS Ltd, Clandestiny Group LLC, Cryptopay Limited, Axicapitals, Sureinvest and British Trade Limited. The new list came...
financemagnates.com
FTX US Deal with Voyager Offers 72% Funds Recovery
According to court documents from this week, clients of the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital might have a chance to recover some of their funds. Under a preliminary deal with FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange regulated in the United States, customers may be able to obtain over 70% of their accounts' initial value.
financemagnates.com
Rising Number of Cryptocurrency Scams in the UK. FCA Opened 432 Cases
Cryptocurrencies are the most commonly reported potential scams to the FCA. The commission opened more than 2,700 cases involving investment scams in one year. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has opened 432 regulatory cases regarding possible crypto scams or unregistered businesses, according to the regulator's fourth Consumer Investments Data Review published this week. The document aggregates data from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
financemagnates.com
BUX’s Nathan Sage Joins CMC Markets as Equities Risk Trading Manager
CMC Markets, a London-headquartered brokerage group, has hired Nathan Sage as its Equities Risk Trading Manager. The executive announced his appointment with CMC Markets on Thursday in an update to his LinkedIn profile. Sage, who has over seven years of trading experience in FX, spreadbetting and contract for difference (CFD)...
financemagnates.com
CySEC Asks Maxigrid Clients to Submit ICF Compensation Claims
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC ) announced on Thursday the commencement of the compensation process under the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) for the clients of Maxigrid Ltd, which operates FX and CFDs broker brands, Dualix and AGM Markets. Now, the regulator has detailed the process of claiming compensation,...
financemagnates.com
Celsius Network Reportedly Faces US Federal Investigation
A bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius Network is now facing a federal investigation in the United States due to its alleged operational irregularities, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday. “The number and extent of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities is significant: Celsius is apparently subject to enforcement...
financemagnates.com
FXTM’s UK Arm Sees over 7% FY2021 Revenue Drop
Exinity UK Limited, which operates the British arm of Andrey Dashin’s FX and CFDs broker brand, FXTM, has published its financials for the 2021 fiscal year ending 31 December. The company's total revenue for the period came in at £1.79 million, a yearly decline of more than 7.2 percent.
financemagnates.com
CySEC Revokes ICF Membership of MPS, Finteractive and Two Others
On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced that it has withdrawn the Investors Compensation Fund membership of four companies: MPS Marketplace Securities, Sharelink Securities & Financial Services, Finteractive and Woodbrook Group. The Cyprus Investor Fund (CIF) licenses of all four companies were withdrawn earlier this year. The...
financemagnates.com
Alpha FX Appoints Tim Powell as a New CFO
Alpha FX Group (LON: AFX), a provider of FX risk management, accounts and payments solutions to corporates and institutions, announced the appointment of Tim Powell to its team. Powell will serve as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director of the Board. He will replace Tim Kidd as...
financemagnates.com
Wall Street breaks winning streak as Treasury yields rise
Wall Street in the red as yields hit fresh multi-year highs. Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday, breaking its two-day winning streak due to rising Treasury yields and weakness from earnings losers such as Abbott Laboratories more than offsetting strong gains from earnings winners like Netlix. The yield...
financemagnates.com
KYC and Why it Matters
Ongoing shifts in the regulatory space have necessitated greater accountability, emphasizing the importance of Know Your Customer or KYC protocols. In a world wrought with fraud, risk, and data breaches, KYC is a pivotal tool in helping safeguard companies, individuals, or entities. What is the meaning of KYC?. KYC is...
financemagnates.com
Cypriot Consortium Closes SEPAGA Acquisition
The acquisition of SEPAGA, a Cypriot electronic payments company, by the consortium of Galatariotis Financial Holdings Limited, Panagiotis Ioannou, and Giorgos Petrakidis has been completed. Both Ioannou and Petrakidis are working for Microsoft. Ioannou is the Regional Director of the Public Sector for Multi-Country CEE, whereas Petrakidis is the Director...
