BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Japan, Australia ink security pact with eye on China
Australia and Japan agreed to share sensitive intelligence and deepen defence cooperation Saturday, signing a security pact to counter China's military rise. Under the deal, the countries' defence forces will train together in Northern Australia, and "expand and strengthen cooperation across defence, intelligence sharing" and a raft of other areas, Australian officials said.
BBC
Kamila Valieva: Rusada will not reveal results of doping investigation
Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) says will not make public the results of its doping investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva. Rusada said it is "in order to protect the interests of the figure skater". Valieva, then aged 15, crashed out of medal contention in the women's singles at February's 2022...
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
