ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Feldman Ruel Arranges $5M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Metro D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors has facilitated the sale of 901-905 King Street, a four-level mixed-use property located in Alexandria’s Old Town district. The property, which is occupied by White House Black Market at the street level, sold for $5 million. Tanner Scales, Josh Feldman and Ian Ruel of Feldman Ruel marketed 901-905 King Street on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as A & H LLC. Windmill Hill Homes acquired the property and has plans to convert its vacant office space into 14 residential units. Retail space at the building will remain as-is.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rebusinessonline.com

Comstock Signs Puttshack to Lease at Reston Station Mixed-Use Project in Northern Virginia

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed mini-golf retail concept Puttshack to anchor Phase II of Reston Station, an 80-acre mixed-use project underway in Northern Virginia. Located near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station at 1850 Reston Row Plaza in Reston, Puttshack will be the project’s first active entertainment venue when it opens in summer 2025. The more than 29,000-square-foot space will feature four nine-hole mini-golf courses equipped with Puttshack’s proprietary Trackaball technology that keeps track of patrons scores as they play. The venue will also have a full dining menu and hand-crafted cocktails, as well as multiple bars and private event spaces for parties and business outings. Chicago-based Puttshack recently completed a growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock and continued support from Promethean Investments to help fuel the operator’s expansion plans.
RESTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy