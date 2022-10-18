Read full article on original website
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
Vehicle sought in child shooting death found
GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.
Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released
The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
Details Released On Little Suamico Double Homicide, Bond Set at $1m
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – David Steinmetz told police he heard a voice telling him he “had to take a life” in the time leading to up when he admitted killing his mother and her husband on Oct. 1 in Little Suamico, according to charges filed Thursday. Steinmetz,...
Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"
Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
Sheboygan Man Cited For Crash That Sends Two Cars Into Side Of House
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Nobody was injured in a crash that pushed two vehicles into the side of a house in Sheboygan Wednesday afternoon. Sheboygan Police were called to 13th and Martin around 5:40pm. Officers say a car was making a left hand turn when it was hit by another car – both vehicles were pushed into the side of a home. Police say the driver of the car that caused the accident was a 50 year old Sheboygan man who was cited for operating under the influence. A ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing, and helped Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
Officials Identify the Plymouth Man Who Died in Tuesday Night Crash
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Holland. 20-year-old Payton Lee was reported to be traveling east on County Road AA at around 9:45 p.m. when he struck a bridge pier column under I-43. Lee was...
Brown County first responders train for potential of active shooter incident
Brown County law enforcement and EMS are training for emergency threat situations that involve mass casualties.
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
