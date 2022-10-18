Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
iPad line-up: Something for everyone, or a confusing mess?
Yesterday saw the launch of the all-new iPad 10, as well as updated versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which makes for a rather extensive iPad line-up! This could be viewed in two ways. Apple’s argument would be that the company now offers a model for every need, while a certain Apple co-founder might have been found drawing a 2×2 grid about now …
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What do you gain or give up?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. But now the M2 iPad Pro is here with the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is right for you.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple TV 4K clearance to $100 all-time low, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, more
It is Friday once again, and we’re heading into the weekend by rounding up all of the best discounts. Headlining the savings this time around, Apple TV 4K is being cleared out for a new $100 all-time low and a chance to bring Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad 2 to your macOS desktop for $85. Then lock-in an off-season discount on Eve’s new Aqua HomeKit Water Controller. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW continues to expand touch-optimization for iPhone and iPad [Video]
Game streaming services like GeForce NOW are able to bring the power of a PC to even mobile devices. Compatible accessories can improve the gaming experience, but touch controls are by far the easiest way to get started gaming on the go. NVIDIA is continuing to add new games and features GeForce NOW, and now we can be on the lookout for a new row featuring the games with native touch-control implementation for the most convenient PC gaming experience on iOS.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 404: New iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV announced
Zac and Benjamin discuss everything from this week’s Take Note not-event event, including the redesigned 10th-generation iPad, iPad Pro update with M2, and the new Apple TV 4K. There’s also some rumors about purported iris tracking for the Apple headset, and an annoyance with the focal distance on the iPhone 14 Pro.
9to5Mac
iPad pricing brings even more pain to European buyers [U: AirTags and accessories too]
Base-level iPad pricing got a steep rise yesterday, as Apple updated the $329 iPad 9 to the $449 iPad 10. But things are even worse for European buyers, with a £499 starting price in the UK, and euro pricing starting at €579 or €589, depending on the country.
9to5Mac
Netatmo explains why its Smart Doorbell will never support HomeKit Secure Video, and it’s not wrong
HomeKit Secure Video (HKSV) is Apple’s answer for bringing privacy to indoor and outdoor cameras by processing footage locally for person and animal detection and features end-to-end encryption. However, the capability has a number of technical requirements that can make it a challenge to implement. After planning to bring HKSV to its existing Smart Video Doorbell via a software update, Netatmo has made the difficult decision to skip the feature, here’s why.
9to5Mac
DaVinci Resolve coming to iPad Pro, enhanced by the M2 chip [U: Official details from Blackmagic]
Popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve was quietly revealed as coming to iPad today as Apple announced its newest tablets. It’s unclear which iPads will be compatible with the iPadOS version of Resolve, but Apple touted the M2 chip in the new iPad Pro as enhancing the upcoming pro app.
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week
The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
9to5Mac
Jony Ive successor Evans Hankey leaving Apple, no new design lead named yet
One of the heads of Apple’s design group, Evans Hankey, is to leave the company, via Bloomberg. The former VP Industrial Design officially led Apple’s design team alongside software design chief Alan Dye, following the departure of Jony Ive in 2019. Bloomberg says Hankey told employees she will...
9to5Mac
Moft launches versatile Snap Float Folio for iPad Pro, Air, and mini with magnetic origami design
Moft is out with its newest Apple accessory, a clever origami-style folio plus stand that offers handy versatility for iPad while keeping a minimalist design. The Snap Float Folio features vegan leather with four ways to lift your iPad Pro, Air, or mini with secure magnets. Moft launched the Snap...
9to5Mac
Why the M1 iPad Pro may be a better buy for now than the new M2 model
Apple this week announced a new generation iPad Pro. And although it is equipped with Apple’s latest M2 chip, there isn’t much else new on these iPads. For those who are considering buying a new iPad Pro, the M1 models seem more appealing than ever. Here’s why the M1 iPad Pro is still a great option.
9to5Mac
iPhone SE 4 rumors still insist the cheaper model will be a modern iPhone XR
The iPhone SE 4 is expected sometime in 2023 and rumors suggest it will feature an all-new design inspired by the iPhone XR. This has once again been reported by Jon Prosser, who says the iPhone SE 4 will feature that iPhone XR design in midnight, starlight, and (Product)Red colors. There are some new renders to showcase the design…
9to5Mac
Here’s a look at the new Siri interface on Apple TV coming with tvOS 16.1
Following the announcement of new iPad models this week, Apple also introduced a new generation of Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ support. In addition, the company also revealed a new Siri interface coming with tvOS 16.1 for all supported Apple TV models. Read on as we show you what the new interface looks like.
9to5Mac
Nomad opens preorders for Apple Watch Rugged Band in ‘Ultra Orange’
Following up on releasing its popular Sport Band in Ultra Orange, Nomad has opened up orders for its Rugged Band in the Ultra Orange colorway. Available for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra as well as any 45/44mm Apple Watch models, here’s what you get with Nomad’s durable band.
Google slides into Tim Cook’s mentions to promote ‘Team Pixel’ … while tweeting from an iPhone
Every so often, we see a competitor throw some shade at Apple on Twitter, and sometimes they do it while tweeting from the very iPhone they are mocking. The Google Pixel team hasn’t learned their lesson, apparently, and sent out a tweet mocking Apple last night while using “Twitter for iPhone.” It was quickly deleted… but the internet doesn’t forget.
9to5Mac
Save $200 on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro and MacBook Air in Wednesday’s best deals, more
All of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a clearance sale on some of Apple’s M1-powered devices. Headlined by $200 off 12.9-inch iPad Pros, you’ll also be able to save the same amount on the M1 MacBook Air with a $799 all-time low attached. Then Twelve South’s leather BookBook iPad Pro cover rounds out the savings with the first discount to $56. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple Fitness+ expands to non-Apple Watch users on Monday, now free through UnitedHealthcare, Target, more
Apple Fitness+ is set for a big update. Starting with iOS 16.1 on October 24, users in the 21 countries the service is available will be able to use it without an Apple Watch. Along with that, SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health will be offering Fitness+ at no cost, and all-new content including an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift is on the way.
9to5Mac
New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week
Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.
