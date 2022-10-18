ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
RIDGELAND, SC
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17. Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. 20-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics

59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

