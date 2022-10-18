Read full article on original website
Related
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Georgia bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
wtoc.com
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
WYFF4.com
SC school district official charged after 7-month online predator investigation, police say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A South Carolina school district administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. Daniel Fallon, 41, was arrested Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on three counts of criminal solicitation...
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old girl who vanished Wednesday
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Daliyah Holiday, 17, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Summer Hill area. Daliyah was last spotted wearing a lime green T-shirt and black shorts....
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
wtoc.com
Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson. A...
WJCL
Marc Wilson files motion for new trial following deadly shooting conviction in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Marc Wilson sentenced in shooting of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson. Marc Wilson, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of 17-year-old Haley Hutchinson in 2020, has filed a motion to have a new trial in Bulloch County. Wilson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter...
wtoc.com
Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17. Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m. 20-year-old...
WJCL
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from the following...
wbtw.com
Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as boy’s search enters week 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many are asking. What happened to Quinton Simon?. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his...
thedariennews.net
Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics
59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
Comments / 0