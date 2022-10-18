ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

What Foods Can You Legally Eat While You're Driving In Iowa?

We've all eaten something while we're driving at some point. But what are the rules in Iowa?. I don't know about you but at some point I have tried to smush french fry holders, maybe chicken nugget containers into one of my cupholders. I've left my cheeseburgers partly folded back in an accessible spot that are easy to reach while I'm behind the wheel.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa's Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
IOWA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the "Coziest in America"

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago 'rattiest' city in America

As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Largest Halloween Candy Price Increase Ever In State Of Illinois

There could be a lot of porch lights turned off this Halloween in Illinois because candy has gotten too expensive. I have many great memories of Halloween from growing up in Illinois. My friends and I would race home from school, throw on our costumes, and hit the streets for trick-or-treating. After several hours of going door-to-door, my bag would be overflowing with candy. Just about every house in my neighborhood would give out something. That's what the holiday was all about.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
