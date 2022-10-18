ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors ‘Smart Kids R Safe Kids’ program

Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

October is National Bullying Prevention Month; Wear orange to show your support

October is National Bullying Prevention Month in the United States, with Thursday, October 20th, being Unity Day — a day in which individuals, schools, communities, and businesses wear or share orange to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to prevent students being bullied. Manteo Elementary School is commemorating the...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge

State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Billy Gene Krueger

Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
AYDLETT, NC
obxtoday.com

Claude Lee Simpson

Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
GRANDY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy