obxtoday.com
VIDEO: ‘Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings’ showcases the craft brewing industry in Dare County
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series titled, “Microbrewing in the Land of Beginnings,” that showcases the unique craft breweries that exist throughout Dare County. Officially known as the “Land of Beginnings,” Dare County has become...
obxtoday.com
Wesley’s Way Foundation sponsors ‘Smart Kids R Safe Kids’ program
Wesley’s Way Foundation has donated funds to support Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Smart Kids R Safe Kids program. The program was rolled out in Dare County Elementary Schools last year and designed to raise awareness about water and hurricane safety. Initially, funds to support the program were received through a NC Eastern Preparedness Region Bright Ideas Grant award.
obxtoday.com
October is National Bullying Prevention Month; Wear orange to show your support
October is National Bullying Prevention Month in the United States, with Thursday, October 20th, being Unity Day — a day in which individuals, schools, communities, and businesses wear or share orange to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to prevent students being bullied. Manteo Elementary School is commemorating the...
obxtoday.com
Water quality advisory lifted for sound-side site at Jockey’s Ridge
State recreational water quality officials have lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play. Subsequent testing...
obxtoday.com
Ribbon cutting recently held for Benjamin Moore – Kellogg Paint Solutions
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 14th for Benjamin Moore – Kellogg Paint Solutions at 3722 N. Croatan Hwy, Unit B, Kitty Hawk. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese...
obxtoday.com
Staging for Duck beach nourishment begins today; Construction to follow in the upcoming weeks
Weeks Marine has updated the beach nourishment schedule for Duck: Actual construction is now expected to begin in late October with an estimated project duration of 30-35 days, according to a recent update from the Town. Staging is expected to begin today, Wednesday, October 19 with the installation of the...
obxtoday.com
Nags Head, Ocracoke Island make the list of ‘Coziest Small Towns in the U.S.’
What do you think of when you think of the Outer Banks?. For many, the locale is synonymous with its mellow features that draw visitors to and from the barrier islands each year: The warm, golden glow of the sun, the restless ocean, and the multitude of laid-back amenities the destination has to offer.
obxtoday.com
Billy Gene Krueger
Billy Gene Krueger, 70, of Aydlett, NC passed away, Wednesday October 11, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lorene Krueger of Calvert City, KY. He is survived by his two sons, James Krueger with his wife Natalie and their children Collin and Peyton, of Southern Shores, NC and Jayson Krueger with his wife Melanie, and their children Kameron, Ethan, Hudson, Rylan and Logan of Wichita Falls, TX. Billy is also survived by his sister Brenda Cloud with her husband Paul and their two children of Benton, KY.
obxtoday.com
Claude Lee Simpson
Claude Lee Simpson, 79, passed on to his eternal home on October 19, 2022 after a very long struggle with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ethlyn Simpson; and his son, Benjamin Simpson. Claude is survived by his wife, Beverly Simpson of the Grandy...
