Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements
Onni Group has picked up a commercial site near the Expo Line that is already entitled for multifamily development. The Vancouver-based development firm bought a 14,600-square-foot site at 11460 Gateway Boulevard in West Los Angeles for $65 million, according to records filed with L.A. County. Onni did not respond to a request for comment.
Hilltop Laguna Niguel mansion available for sale or for rent
Paying $48.9 million for a hilltop mansion at Bear Brand Ranch in Laguna Niguel might quench a craving for ocean views. A cheaper alternative: Rent it for $250,000 a month. Eight months after listing the 14,500-square-foot home for $50 million, the owner has dropped the price and put it up for rent at 13 Old Ranch Road, the Orange County Register reported.
Realtor association apologizes for past discrimination
California Association of Realtors, the state’s largest real estate trade group, made a formal apology Oct. 21 on behalf of its predecessor organization, California Real Estate Association’s activism in housing segregation during the 20th century. At a news conference at its offices in Los Angeles’ Koreatown district, Otto...
Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City
The Ratkovich Company has teamed up with a New York bank to buy 73,000 square feet of industrial buildings in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw with plans to create a new tech campus. The Downtown Los Angeles-based developer and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives bought the buildings at 5950-5978 Bowcroft Street, Variety reported. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AMAC, ROVR score $41M construction loan for Hollywood project
AMAC and ROVR Development broke ground on a 180-unit multifamily project in Hollywood having secured $41 million in construction financing. Ocean Bank provided the loan to the joint venture, according to a press release. New York-based AMAC and Miami-based ROVR are developing the eight-story Griffin 441 at 4465 Griffin Road with a target completion date of 2024. Griffin 441 will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, the release states.
LA County leads the nation in overcrowded homes
Los Angeles County, a pioneer of single-family housing sprawl, has more overpacked homes than anywhere in the U.S. For three decades, the county has led the nation in overcrowding, with 11 percent of homes now having more than one occupant per room, the Los Angeles Times reported in an expose.
Gondola moves closer to floating fans to Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers just blew a shot at the World Series, but a $120 million plan to float a gondola system from Union Station to Dodger Stadium could be headed out of the park. Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies has swung for the fences with a new environmental...
Tenant group blasts “landlord” Paul Krekorian as new president of LA City Council
On Tuesday, amid the fallout from this month’s explosive L.A. City Council racism scandal, the body’s remaining members unanimously elected Paul Krekorian, who represents the east San Fernando Valley, as its next president. Krekorian then declared that his first objective is to begin to restore the public’s trust....
Poll: Rick Caruso noses ahead of Karen Bass in LA mayor race
Millions of dollars in attack ads by Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have moved the needle, with the real estate developer nosing ahead of Rep. Karen Bass, according to a poll of likely voters. With three weeks to go before the Nov. 8 vote, Caruso now leads Bass by...
Slate Office REIT drops $20M on Pfizer-leased building
A Toronto-based real estate investment trust has agreed to drop $20 million on an occupied office property in Lake Forest. Slate Office REIT is under contract to buy the 197,500-square-foot office building at 275 North Field Drive in the North Shore suburb, Crain’s reported. The building is owned and occupied by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The deal follows the trend of real estate investors snatching up properties with secured cash flows with long-term tenants .
