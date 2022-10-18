ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police investigating nonfatal shooting in Central District

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Non-fatal shootings continue to outpace last year, and now Baltimore City Police are investigating a man who was shot last night, but they do not know the location of the shooting. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 10:45 p.m. on October 20...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police identify man shot and killed in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this week. Police say 39-year-old Donterray Jones was killed on October 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road. Officers were called to that location about 4:30 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they say...
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
Shore News Network

Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com

2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
CBS Baltimore

Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot in the leg this morning in east Baltimore. Police say they responded to the 2200 block of North Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot...
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot multiple times in Hampden, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday morning in the city's Hampden section, Baltimore police said. Around 11:15 a.m., the man, who was shot multiple times, admitted himself to a hospital. Investigators said the victim was shot minutes earlier in the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue. Photos...
