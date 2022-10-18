ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

John Mellencamp, Aaron Lewis, Neko Case coming to Cincinnati

By Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubgua_0idbb32a00

Here's a look at the newest and biggest concert announcements in the Cincinnati area this week.

On sale Friday, Oct. 21

Jan. 27: Neko Case, Memorial Hall.

Feb. 25: Welcome to Night Vale, Taft Theatre.

March 2: Aaron Lewis Acoustic Tour , Taft Theatre.

March 8: Dawes, Taft Theatre.

April 17: Lewis Capaldi, Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

May 20: Demetri Martin , Taft Theatre. Joke Machine Tour.

June 27: Two Friends, MegaCorp Pavilion.

Updated: Cincinnati's FULL 2022 concert calendar 🎸

Rescheduled

Oct. 15 : The 5th Dimension, Ludlow Garage. New date: Jan. 28.

Oct. 23 : Wizard Fest, Ludlow Garage. New date: Feb. 24.

On sale now

Nov. 12: Psychostick, Riverfront Live.

Nov. 12: Indie Roots Music Festival, Radio Artifact.

Nov. 15: Gable Price and Friends, Madison Live.

Nov. 23: Brother Smith, Mojothunder, Nolan Taylor, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Nov. 29: Kaonashi, Legends.

Dec. 2: The Steel Woods, Madison Live.

Dec. 3: Club 90s presents BTS Army Rave, Bogart's.

Dec. 10: Club 90s presents Bad Bunny Dance Party, Bogart's.

Dec. 12: Peter Mayer: A Stars & Promises Christmas Tour, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Feb. 11: Cincinnati Winter Blues Experience IV, Manor House.

May 12-13: John Mellencamp: Live and In Person, Aronoff Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Mellencamp, Aaron Lewis, Neko Case coming to Cincinnati

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries

Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
linknky.com

The Hive East Coast Kitchen: New Jersey flavors served in Erlanger

Many restaurants in Northern Kentucky offer tastes from other countries; few serve flavors from regions within the United States. The Hive East Coast Kitchen in Erlanger serves East Coast-inspired cuisine. Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette opened the restaurant early this year. The Hive’s origins date back to 1989 when the LaCorte...
ERLANGER, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy