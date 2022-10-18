Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Pianist Conor Hanick Revisits “Book of Sounds,” at Hahn Hall in Santa Barbara
Not an organization to let a milestone season go easily into the good night, the Music Academy of the West is capping off its grand 75th anniversary year with a three-concert “Mariposa Series” at Hahn Hall. On the slate is a recital by alumna Michelle Bradley on December 4, and an Alumni All-Star Cello Choir on December 17.
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best Of Winner DJ Darla Bea Creates a Spotify Playlist for Santa Barbara
DJ Darla Bea, 7-time winner of the Best Event DJ in Santa Barbara Award, has curated 5 hours of music associated with her hometown. Bands at the S.B. Bowl, music from Old Spanish Days-Fiesta Week, Summer Solstice beats, Arts & Lectures movie nights, Avocado Fest acts, UCSB Gaucho songs, roller skating jams, and Pride anthems at the beach! Tune into artists like Zach Gill, Spencer the Gardener, Timo Nuñez, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Chicks, The Black Crowes, and Nerfherder.
NBC Los Angeles
Look Down at Scintillating Sidewalk Art During ‘Lompoc Chalks'
LOOKING UP IN LOMPOC: It's difficult to know whether you should gaze down, up, or straight ahead in and around Lompoc, that lovely and history-laden Santa Barbara County burg. If you're looking up, you may be wowing-out over a Vanderberg Air Force Base launch. If you're gazing straight ahead, it could be to admire Lompoc's famous murals, which colorfully punctuate some of Lompoc's largest exterior walls. And gazing down? Perhaps you're a petal person and you're enjoying the area's Flower Trail, which blooms each year in the spring and summertime. There are, in short, several sights to savor while in the area, whether you're looking skyward, straight ahead, or at the ground. It's this last category that's going to be in focus from Oct. 21 through 23 when a bevy of talented madonnari make for the Lompoc Airport to create several masterful artworks, one chalk stroke at a time.
Santa Barbara Independent
Call For Mural Artists in Santa Barbara and Ventura County
The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx in Carpinteria is looking for regional artists to. submit designs for a new mural. The theme of this mural will be celebrating the past, present,. and future of Latinx culture in Carpinteria. Artists from Ventura or Santa Barbara Counties are. encouraged to submit...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Is Gearing Up for Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is supporting community partners through a Halloween grant program to create a safe and fun Halloween weekend in Isla Vista. The criteria to host an event include being open to the public, family-friendly, and promoting a positive, safe, and healthy environment. The goal is to provide an array of events to draw people away from private parties and provide a safe space to have a fun Halloween. All pop-up events will follow Santa Barbara County’s festival ordinance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Art About Buildings at Thomas Reynolds Gallery in Downtown Santa Barbara
In practice and theory, art and architecture can be viewed as later family relations, albeit with the critical difference that buildings are more deeply indebted to the concrete rules of structural integrity and gravity. Architects naturally make art, drawing and painting in the line of duty (when outside the digital domain) and as a way of exploring the beauties of architecture around the world and, especially in an architecturally rich place as Santa Barbara, in the hometown.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Valentine Stahl, Jr.
John V. Stahl passed away at the age of 79, with his daughter by his side, after a month-long post-surgery battle made more difficult from his complex health care conditions. John was born in Brawley, CA to John Valentine Stahl, Sr., and Maydelle (Phillips) Stahl, the first of two sons. The family moved all around the western states, but eventually settled in Lompoc, CA. He and his younger brother, Charles, both graduated from Lompoc High. John loved the area’s natural beauty and the free-spirited, progressive minded people of Santa Barbara County. He spent most of his decades living in Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City College Opens Dream Center for Undocumented Students
Santa Barbara City College unveiled its new Dream Center this week, celebrating Undocumented Student Week of Action with a grand opening on Wednesday in the Campus Center. The Dream Center will provide a space for undocumented students — or “dreamers,” those students eligible for state financial aid through the California Dream Act — to receive legal, academic, and financial assistance along with access to other resources and is part of SBCC’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Cultural Competency.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carla Morrison Brings Latin Passion to UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series turns the style dial towards the Latin music orbit when fast-rising singer Carla Morrison makes her Santa Barbara debut at Campbell Hall on Thursday, October 27. The venue is a relatively modest one compared to the large halls she has been selling out in Latin America, as well as Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, and her distinctive recipes for Latin pop with R&B and inventive electronica additives promises to shake the Campbell rafters in a fresh way.
Santa Barbara Independent
David Michael Ingram
David Michael Ingram passed away suddenly at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA on August 26, 2022, with his loving parents at his side. Born in Ventura, California on February 10, 1991, David was the only child of Rachelle and John Ingram. He grew up with his family in Santa Barbara and enjoyed a happy childhood and loved to read books, play sports and play video games. He had fun “shooting hoops” at home and as a basketball team player at the YMCA, the Page Youth Center, and at UCSB summer basketball camp. David was a huge Dodger and Charger fan and enjoyed attending their games in LA with friends.
Santa Barbara Independent
Best of Santa Barbara® 2022
See all of the winners in our “Best of Santa Barbara® 2022” cover here. “This award is particularly special considering we had to not only try and survive as a business through COVID; more importantly, we were tasked with trying to keep our children safe. We never closed during the pandemic. We shifted our focus and became a provider for those families that needed to work,” says owner Rob Lauderdale. “We are all back in school now and better overall having gone through those difficult times. Regardless of our best plans, we would not be in business if it was not for the Hope School District allowing us to lease our room, our amazing families who trust us every day with their children, and the awesome team at Mr. Rob’s Place.”
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $60K Grant to UCSB’s Healing Space
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Adriana Mezic and Angela Ramirez to Co-Chair Event for Jodi House
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 20, 2022 – Jodi House is proud to announce that Adriana Mezic and Angelica Ramirez will serve as co-chairs for ‘An Evening to Explore Jodi House at MOXI’ an event to benefit Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sedgwick Preserve Marks 25 Years of Science, Art, and Entry to the Great Outdoors
The Sedgwick Preserve’s 25th anniversary coincides with the 20th year of SCAPE ― Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment. The group will host a benefit show at the Music Academy of the West with original paintings featuring the diverse landscapes of UC Santa Barbara’s Natural Reserve System. All artwork will be for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the system’s mission of conservation and education.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Printmakers Holds Pop-Up Print Sale at CAW
CAW – THE COMMUNITY ARTS WORKSHOP. Opening Reception: Friday, November 11, 5 – 7:30 pm. Contact: Cody Cammbell @ 1stcodala@gmail.com or 805-637-9246. This popular annual exhibition features distinctive hand-pulled prints made using traditional techniques — linocut, woodcut, screen printing, etching, lithography, collagraph, monoprint and monotype as well as contemporary techniques of digital editing and photopolymer etching.
Noozhawk
225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
Santa Barbara Independent
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Harry Potter Edition at Goleta Valley Library
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 21, 2022 – The Stuffed Animal Sleepover is back by popular demand, just in time for Halloween! Drop off your favorite stuffie at Goleta Valley Library’s Platform 9 ¾ on Friday, October 28th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for an overnight adventure of Harry Potter-themed wizarding adventures. When you pick them up the next day on Saturday, October 29th between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., you will receive an enchanting goody bag and keepsake photos of their magical visit to Hogwarts! Read on to learn more about this exciting event.
