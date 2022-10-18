Read full article on original website
Why Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Explosive New Book Might End Her Relationship With Jim Bob And Michelle
It's been over a decade since the Duggar family appeared on our TV screens via TLC. The network slated the large brood two reality shows, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," which showed off their everyday life with 19 kids and strict religious values. While they were considered a wholesome family at first, several scandals have tainted their image (via Insider).
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth By Sharing Touching Childhood Photo
It's always a treat for royal fans to see photos of King Charles III and his family. In recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has used her photography skills to share a behind-the-scenes look at the royal family. Instagram photos like King Charles hugging a 2-year-old Prince Louis and candid shots of William, Prince of Wales playing with his three children provide an emotional glimpse at the private life of these public individuals.
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Prince Harry Sheds Light On The Benefits Of Therapy
After Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealed his mental health struggles of the past and his family's response, his dedication to advocating for mental health awareness was undeniable. Prince Harry shared details with Oprah in the 2021 docuseries "The Me You Can't See," appearing in two episodes in which he dove into his past experiences dealing with grief and the pressure he felt within the royal family. "If people said, 'How are you?' I'd be like, 'fine.' Never happy. Never sad, just fine," the Duke of Sussex said, reflecting on the pain he felt after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. "Fine was the easy answer. But I was all over the place mentally."
Marianly Tejada And Cooper Van Grootel Tease Season 2 Of One Of Us Is Lying - Exclusive Interview
What's better than a season of nail-biting television that keeps you at the edge of your seat? Two seasons, that's what. Fan favorite "One of Us Is Lying," based on the book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, is hitting Peacock on October 20, and even we didn't know what to expect.
King Charles' Exchange With School Children Shows His Silly Side
Like his mother, King Charles III knows the importance of humor. But while the late Queen Elizabeth II's funniest moments tended to lean towards quips that showcased her dry sense of humor, Charles showcases his silly side. In addition, the king often joins in on the laugh. Back in 1980,...
The Multiple Disasters Threatening King Charles' New Reign
Shakespeare once said, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," and King Charles III is quickly discovering that being the boss is harder than it looks. Prime Minister Liz Truss made history when she resigned after serving just 45 days in office, the British economy is tanking, and the king has several personal crises to handle. It's also no secret that Season 5 of "The Crown" has Charles shaking in his boots.
