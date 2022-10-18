Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Kids Trick or Treat Tote – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew an adorable trick or treat tote for your kid to collect candy this Halloween! Bombshell Bling has a free pattern you can use to sew this kids trick or treat bag. Sew it up from fun Halloween novelty prints! Finished dimensions are approximately 13″ x 13″. Head over to Bombshell Bling for the free sewing pattern.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Modern Holiday Quilted Table Runner
Give your holiday a modern and updated look this year with this free table runner pattern from Suzy Quilts. In the tutorial you will find all of the instructions plus templates for the appliqué shapes. In addition there are suggestions for the type of fabric to use and where it can be purchased.
Recycled Crafts
Drawstring Produce Bag Sewing Tutorial
Leave the one time use produce bags at the store! Use a reusable mesh produce bag instead! Sew Simple Home shows how you can sew a simple drawstring produce bag that you can use over and over. Go to Sew Simple Home for the sewing tutorial. [photo credit: Sew Simple...
Recycled Crafts
Cute and Cozy Stashbusters: Stashbusting Accessories
Stashbusting, ah, stashbusting. How much we adore you! Is there anything more satisfying than not only finishing a task but also being extremely resourceful while doing so? The payout is doubled with Cute and Cozy Stashbusters. The satisfaction of repurposing your odds and ends to make funky, trendy pieces that...
Recycled Crafts
Create DIY Halloween Candy Boxes with Scrapbook Supplies
Your Halloween themed papers and embellishments don’t have to be just for scrapbook layouts you can also use them to create fun Treat Boxes for Halloween (and other holidays and occasions). These are inspired by Christmas Crackers, die cut from Halloween pattern paper with tissue paper at the ends and tied with ribbon. Decorated with die cut shapes, tags and cute embellishments.
Recycled Crafts
Use Paper Piecing to Create a Cozy Card
How sweet is this little pup snoozing on the couch on this cozy card from Yana!? Doesn’t the background, couch and cushions look like fabric? She stamped directly onto pattern papers for a pretty paper piecing technique with little coloring involved. Visit the Yana Smakula blog for a video...
Recycled Crafts
Camping Mini Album
Now that Fall weather is here it’s a great time to go camping before it gets too cold. Katelyn used products from Wild Whispers to create her fun Camping Mini Album. From pattern papers she die cut concentric scalloped edge circles for the pages, adding pre-printed die cut images and text to each page. The entire album is held together with a large metal “O” ring.
Recycled Crafts
10 great ways to fancy up a t-shirt
I love t-shirts but I also love ruffles and other fancy elements. You too? Well head on over to the blog See Kate Sew for 10 ways to fancy up t-shirts. I bet it will be fun to mix and match the elements in all sorts of ways. There are excellent instructions and diagrams to help you with your creative stitching.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Fairy Shaker Tags
These adorable tags from Marine are perfect to attaching to your Halloween Treats this year. They feature sweet fairies and pumpkin stamps from Sunny Studio over top fun shaker elements filled with candy corn, ghost and pumpkin sequins. She’s sharing how to create them over on her blog. Visit...
Recycled Crafts
County Fair Layout
Becki used products from Simple Stories to create this fun County Fair Layout. She sewed two layers of pattern papers to fall leaf paper adhering her photos with washi tape towards the bottom. Below the photos she added her title and a farm scene made from printed die cuts. Above is her journaling printed and cut in strips with a cluster of more dies.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Kindergarten Math Worksheets
These printable kindergarten math worksheets are great to keep in the math center during October, or to use for kdis who finish early, or even for the whole classroom. You don’t need any special supplies for kids to do these, and they’ll get a chance to work on things like repeating patterns, counting up to 10, writing numbers, missing numbers, count and match and comparing groups to determine which group has more or fewer.
Comments / 0