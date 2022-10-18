ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Sakura Gray

Sakura Gray is a reporter at CBS13 and is excited to put the "Sakura" in "Sakuramento." She previously worked in Columbus, Georgia covering news in Georgia and East Alabama. She worked as a reporter and a weekend anchor, producing four different newscasts each weekend. During her time in Georgia, her favorite moments included covering the Senate runoffs, the Miss Georgia Competition and sharing the stories of the wonderful people in the Chattahoochee Valley.Sakura was born in Japan and raised in Houston, Texas. She studied Journalism and Radio-TV-Film at the University of Texas at Austin and still throws on her cowboy...
