Sakura Gray is a reporter at CBS13 and is excited to put the "Sakura" in "Sakuramento." She previously worked in Columbus, Georgia covering news in Georgia and East Alabama. She worked as a reporter and a weekend anchor, producing four different newscasts each weekend. During her time in Georgia, her favorite moments included covering the Senate runoffs, the Miss Georgia Competition and sharing the stories of the wonderful people in the Chattahoochee Valley.Sakura was born in Japan and raised in Houston, Texas. She studied Journalism and Radio-TV-Film at the University of Texas at Austin and still throws on her cowboy...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO