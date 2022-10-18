Fall is well underway, as is exhibit design at the Maine State Aquarium. We are designing new exhibits to highlight the “who, what, why and how” of the Department Marine Resources – who our researchers are, what research they are conducting, why it is important, and how they do research. We know how popular the touch tank was, and we will continue to have one. Its design will allow visitors to interact with animals up close, while also minimizing stress on them. In the meantime, we already have on site a 150-gallon mobile touch tank designed and manufactured by Marine Ecological Habitats in Biddeford. The aquarium design and build company Tenji Inc, with its East Coast office in Newcastle, produced new signage about the animals in the Gulf of Maine and the DMR researchers who study them. With a grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, we are upgrading DMR’s Environmental Monitoring Station https://www.maine.gov/dmr/science/weather-tides/boothbay-harbor-environmental-data, where sea temperature has been monitored (in Boothbay Harbor) since 1905. A new exhibit will highlight how and why DMR collects this kind of environmental data and will make this research available to the public.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO