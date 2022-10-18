Read full article on original website
County recognizes 14 Spirit of America nominees
George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.
New aquarium exhibit designs taking shape
Fall is well underway, as is exhibit design at the Maine State Aquarium. We are designing new exhibits to highlight the “who, what, why and how” of the Department Marine Resources – who our researchers are, what research they are conducting, why it is important, and how they do research. We know how popular the touch tank was, and we will continue to have one. Its design will allow visitors to interact with animals up close, while also minimizing stress on them. In the meantime, we already have on site a 150-gallon mobile touch tank designed and manufactured by Marine Ecological Habitats in Biddeford. The aquarium design and build company Tenji Inc, with its East Coast office in Newcastle, produced new signage about the animals in the Gulf of Maine and the DMR researchers who study them. With a grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, we are upgrading DMR’s Environmental Monitoring Station https://www.maine.gov/dmr/science/weather-tides/boothbay-harbor-environmental-data, where sea temperature has been monitored (in Boothbay Harbor) since 1905. A new exhibit will highlight how and why DMR collects this kind of environmental data and will make this research available to the public.
Oct. 19 update: Midcoast adds 36 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%
AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
Boyds to retire after 40 years
Bob and Kitty Boyd will be moving on after 40 years owning and running Boothbay Harbor Greenhouses. After closing the business on Oct. 29, the Boyds said they expect about six months of paperwork which they plan to work on when not enjoying themselves this winter on Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
Spooky Story Swap on Saturday and “River Spirits”
We hope to see and hear you on Saturday night at our first annual Spooky Story Swap at Pedego Electric Bikes Boothbay Harbor. Share your eerie experience and enjoy some light refreshments and Pedego giveaways. This event is free with limited seating. Please register here so we can get a headcount.
Rhonda P. Belgard
Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools. Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her...
Spectrum Generations provides Medicare education and support during current open enrollment period
Spectrum Generations is now scheduling appointments for Medicare education, plan enrollment and support services to qualifying individuals. Medicare enrollment opened Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, for coverage related to Medicare Supplement: Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) and Advantage Plans (Part C). During the open enrollment period, Medicare recipients are able to add, change or discontinue these parts of their Medicare coverage for the year 2023.
Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings return this month
Scary Readings return to the Boothbay Harbor Opera House this month. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is once again invited to participate in the beloved, if spooky, annual Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings night on Friday, Oct. 28. Opera House technical director and set...
Deck Bar & Grill – LAST NIGHT OPEN — Thursday, Oct. 20th from 4pm-8pm!!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
