beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health to acquire Puerto Rico hospital
Orlando (Fla.) Health is acquiring Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico. The hospital, which includes 75 single-patient private rooms and 20 suites as well as eight intensive care units and four neonatal facilities, will change its name to Doctors’ Center Hospital-Orlando Health Dorado, according to an Oct. 19 news release from Orlando Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
NC attorney general investigating whether WakeMed, Duke Health shared patient data with Facebook
The North Carolina attorney general's office is investigating Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health for possibly sharing patient data with Facebook, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Health systems across the country have been removing the Meta Pixel from their websites and patient portals in recent months after...
beckershospitalreview.com
Staff shortages, old buildings shutter beds at 3 Michigan psychiatric sites
Labor shortages and aging facilities have combined to close a total of 70 beds at three Michigan psychiatric sites, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Oct. 20. The main facility affected is Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, which has taken 50 beds offline, while Walter Reuther Hospital in Westland has temporarily closed 20 beds. The beds typically would be for treating adult patients with severe psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospitals consider cutting travel nurses in wake of financial losses
Some financially struggling Washington hospitals plan to trim costs by cutting travel nurses, the Spokane Journal of Business reported Oct. 20. Renton-based Providence's Inland Northwest hospitals are having their worst financial year since the pandemic's onset, CFO Shelby Stokoe told the newspaper. Meanwhile, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System's Inland Northwest Region has seen a $256 million operating loss through August, according to CEO Alec Jackson.
beckershospitalreview.com
The road to democratizing cancer care: City of Hope leader weighs in
The California Cancer Care Equity Act was signed into law Sept. 27, expanding access to specialized care to Medi-Cal patients with complex cancer, according to the Cancer Care is Different Coalition. The law takes effect Jan. 1 and makes optimal cancer care services such as genomic testing, precision medicine-base care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
