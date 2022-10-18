Labor shortages and aging facilities have combined to close a total of 70 beds at three Michigan psychiatric sites, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Oct. 20. The main facility affected is Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, which has taken 50 beds offline, while Walter Reuther Hospital in Westland has temporarily closed 20 beds. The beds typically would be for treating adult patients with severe psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO