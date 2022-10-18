Read full article on original website
Kent County commissioner faces nonprofit leader for 2nd District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will face a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 2nd District. Republican incumbent Tom Antor and Democrat challenger Rebecca Diffin will compete in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the Grand Rapids area.
Two newcomers vying for seat on Kent County Board in 3rd District race
KENT COUNTY, MI - Two challengers will face off Nov. 8 in a race to represent Kent County’s 3rd District. Democrat Janalee Keegstra will face Republican Jennifer Merchant in the November general election for the county board seat representing a portion of several Kent County townships. Incumbent Kent County...
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board
MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
Ottawa County commissioner faces former state lawmaker in 3rd District race
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Ottawa County commissioner faces a former state representative Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 3rd District. Democrat incumbent Doug Zylstra and Republican challenger Daniela Garcia will square off in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the city of Holland.
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can’t be used
LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can’t use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle’s order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Swartzle...
Grand Haven school board race has 7 candidates running for 4 open seats
GRAND HAVEN, MI – There are seven candidates running for four open seats on the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education this November. The Grand Haven school board has two, six-year seats up for grabs, as well as two partial-term seats that voters will fill in the Nov. 8 general election.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
Holland-area voters to elect new District 2 county commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Residents of Holland and Park townships in Ottawa County will have a new face representing them on the county Board of Commissioners no matter who wins next month’s election. Voters in the county’s District 2, which is comprised of parts of Holland Township and...
Five candidates running for a seat on the Kent City school board
KENT COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Kent City Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Tim Kruithoff’s term expires at the end of this year, and he is not seeking reelection. One incumbent is seeking reelection to the board: Stacey Alt. Another incumbent, Sandra Vanderhyde-Volkers, is running unopposed for partial term on the school board.
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
West Michigan counties seeing high absentee ballot numbers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck explains that security and election safety is their number one priority when it comes to elections, no matter the year. "I think it's really important for voters to know that you know, the system is secure, the system is maintained...
From $2 to millions: See which Michigan businesses got COVID grants
LANSING, MI – Nearly 3,000 Michigan businesses were awarded COVID-19 relief grants earlier this year with casinos, movie theaters and restaurants getting some of the biggest awards. A September report from the Michigan Department of Treasury details how a $409 million grant program established to help businesses recover from...
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
