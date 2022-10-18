‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Says Emma Watson Encouraged Him to Write About Rehab Stints and Escape in New Memoir

Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore
Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
SFGate
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
SFGate
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
SFGate
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
SFGate
Sam Heughan Details Intense ‘Outlander’ Audition With Caitriona Balfe in New Memoir (EXCLUSIVE)
“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have undeniable chemistry in their roles as the series’ romantic leads Jamie and Claire, giving viewers six seasons of passion and romance — even when they were separated by centuries of time. In an exclusive excerpt from Heughan’s new memoir...
SFGate
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
