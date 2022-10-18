ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Says Emma Watson Encouraged Him to Write About Rehab Stints and Escape in New Memoir

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore

Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
SFGate

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
SFGate

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
The Guardian

Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror

Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
SFGate

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy