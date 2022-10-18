Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Gathering Place Brewing Company: ‘Rooted in Tradition, Inspired by Tomorrow’
Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E Vienna Ave.) is a taproom and brewery in the Riverwest neighborhood. They opened in 2017 with two main goals: to make quality European-style beers with an American twist and to be a community center gathering place—hence their name. In 2019 they initiated their $1 for Milwaukee Program where a portion of sales is contributed to non-profit groups making a difference in the community. Each month a new local nonprofit receives 20% of online and taproom sales from each Thursday of that month.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
shepherdexpress.com
TeaseMKE Brings Burlesque Classes to Milwaukee
TeaseMKE will soon bring opportunities in the Milwaukee area for those wishing to learn burlesque. Operating under the partnership of Frenchie Renard and Liz Bee Honest, the studio will offer beginner and intermediary courses on the art of burlesque striptease, as well as professional development workshops and private bookings. Together, the two operators bring years of experience performing, producing, and teaching burlesque striptease, and will cover topics such as technique, stagecraft, culture and history on the subject.
shepherdexpress.com
Making the Scene with DJ Megadon
DJ Megadon, otherwise known as Christiaan Cocroft, lives to entertain folks across Milwaukee with a wide variety of music. He learned to DJ a few years back by attending DJ Bizzon’s Scratch Sessions and would spend many hours and many months practicing in his basement. Now he’s become a premier DJ to know in Milwaukee and has performed everywhere from Cactus Club to Mad Planet to Quarters Rock ‘n Roll Palace to The Back Room at Colectivo plus he’s been involved with Midcoast Collective as their house DJ and as part of their record label.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-27, 2022
Jack O’Lanterns, Spirits of the Silent City, Rachel Raven, Widespread Panic, Dick Satan Trio, Día De Los Muertos; Bad Brains and GWAR – you think there is a pattern here?. Also, A Benefit Concert for Assembly Candidate LuAnn Bird, Gallery Night, Harvest Festival at Public Market and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s Coffee House Returns to ‘Normal’ Concerts
“We’ve slowly taken steps to return to normal.”. Over the past couple of years, what with the coronavirus, who hasn't? But speaking above is the collective email-interviewed voice of John Higgins and Chris Iverson, respectively the booking coordinator and a board president of The Coffee House (inside Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St.), the Milwaukee acoustic music and spoken word venue in the midst of its 57th season of performances.
shepherdexpress.com
Ownership Shift at BelAir Cantina Promises Growth, Renewed Philanthropic Efforts
Long-time Milwaukee restauranteurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott Johnson have transferred their ownership shares of BelAir Cantina restaurants to their third business partner, Kristyn Eitel, and to chef Noe Zamora. Montemurro, Johnson and Eitel opened BelAir Cantina’s original location at 1935 N. Water St. in 2010. Since then, the trio has...
shepherdexpress.com
All Roads Lead to Nite Owl Drive-In
While it’s nearing the end of the season for the Nite Owl Drive-In Ice Cream Parlor & Sandwich Shoppe (830 E. Layton Ave.), you can still get a little taste of summer to-go. I slept on hitting up this classic joint when it could have been my go-to all summer, but it hits the spot even on a cool, fall day.
shepherdexpress.com
How Law School Led Demetri Martin to Comedy
Some of what led Demetri Martin into comedy isn’t atypical of his profession. “Having a funny dad who loved comedy probably started me on my way,” Martin observes of his Greek Orthodox priest father's role in raising a comic-to-be. And that early influence likely rubbed off on this son of a preacher man to the amusement of his peers.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,095 New Cases, One Death
1 new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,095 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 857 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,248 new cases, and a...
