DJ Megadon, otherwise known as Christiaan Cocroft, lives to entertain folks across Milwaukee with a wide variety of music. He learned to DJ a few years back by attending DJ Bizzon’s Scratch Sessions and would spend many hours and many months practicing in his basement. Now he’s become a premier DJ to know in Milwaukee and has performed everywhere from Cactus Club to Mad Planet to Quarters Rock ‘n Roll Palace to The Back Room at Colectivo plus he’s been involved with Midcoast Collective as their house DJ and as part of their record label.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO