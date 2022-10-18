Read full article on original website
NC attorney general investigating whether WakeMed, Duke Health shared patient data with Facebook
The North Carolina attorney general's office is investigating Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health for possibly sharing patient data with Facebook, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Health systems across the country have been removing the Meta Pixel from their websites and patient portals in recent months after...
MercyOne restoring EHRs, payroll systems after CommonSpirit cyberattack
West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne started restoring its EHR and payroll systems weeks after a ransomware attack began immobilizing the IT networks of its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to provide the highest quality care to patients in our medical centers and clinics," the health system...
What happens behind the scenes during a hospital ransomware attack
The healthcare industry is under attack. One of the nation's largest health systems, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, has been dealing with a ransomware incident that has led to EHR outages and canceled appointments at its hospitals around the nation. Some facilities are just now starting to get their systems back online.
