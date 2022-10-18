On the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Officer Brian Marek received a call from the reporting party, who said that they were walking their dog off SE First Avenue, south of New Plymouth, when they spotted something moving the brush and discovered the 3.5-foot alligator. ...

NEW PLYMOUTH, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO