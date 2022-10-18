Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho State Journal
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Idaho State Journal
Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas.
ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile
On the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, Officer Brian Marek received a call from the reporting party, who said that they were walking their dog off SE First Avenue, south of New Plymouth, when they spotted something moving the brush and discovered the 3.5-foot alligator. ...
Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following...
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
Idaho State Journal
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches
The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands due to the expected 40 mph winds causing blowing and drifting snow. The...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Idaho State Journal
Upcoming symphony concert will feature renowned violinist Madeline Adkins
Violinist Madeline Adkins will be the featured soloist as the Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents the second concert of the 2022-2023 season with the theme “Notes from New York” on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m., according to ISCS Board President Ron Bolinger. Adkins, who has served as the...
