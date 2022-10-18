It was a stiflingly hot day in the south of France and editor and photographer Gerry Brakus and her 15-year-old daughter, Honor, had gone indoors to cool off. Along with her husband – the couple are both half English, half French – and beloved dog Rudy, the cavapoo, they were holidaying near Avignon. “I spent a lot of my own childhood in France,” Brakus says, and when she photographed her daughter there, “my old childhood memories came rushing back – things I’d completely forgotten.”

33 MINUTES AGO