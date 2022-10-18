Read full article on original website
wjct.org
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island sold this week for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Jacksonville Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for $12.22 million.
wjct.org
Developer seeks $5 million city loan for affordable housing community
The Vestcor Cos. Inc. multifamily developer has asked the city for a $5 million, low-interest loan to build a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community in Arlington along Merrill Road. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near Merrill Road Elementary School and Interstate 295 would be mixed-income, which...
wjct.org
Friday Media Roundtable; Emerald Trail 5K and 10K Run/Walk & Ride
Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Jacksonville City Council has hired an attorney after U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard ruled that officials drew City Council and School Board districts that are likely racially gerrymandered, effectively diluting Black voting power in the city. The council is appealing the ruling, but members are under a deadline to get new maps drawn by Nov. 8. The council now says that it doesn't have enough time to draw new maps.
wjct.org
Jacksonville hires redistricting expert after gerrymandering ruling
A day after Jacksonville argued in court that it didn’t have enough time to pass new redistricting maps, City Council President Terrance Freeman rejected that. “The charge of this committee is to complete new maps,” he said at the beginning of the first redistricting committee meeting. “And we will do so. This committee will meet the court’s established timeline.”
wjct.org
Clay County rushes help to Hurricane Ian victims
More than 35,000 donated items are on their way from Clay County to the hurricane-ravaged people of Southwest Florida. The Clay County Fair Association has collected 8,000 pounds of pet food, 350 bales of hay and $27,000 to buy supplies. The donations were loaded into six box trucks and two...
wjct.org
USO center closes permanently at Jacksonville's airport
The USO has shut down a longtime resting spot for soldiers and sailors flying in and out of Jacksonville International Airport. It is one of a number closed this week with no explanation or advance notice, as well as little explanation from the nonprofit group. A sign on the door...
wjct.org
Town house project begins construction in LaVilla
More than three years after the city began to search for a developer to build for-sale town houses in LaVilla, Corner Lot Development Group and JWB Real Estate Johnson Commons LLC broke ground Tuesday on a 91-unit project. Representatives of the Johnson Common partnership joined city officials for a ceremony...
wjct.org
Fuller Warren Bridge project — with pedestrian bridge — is nearly done
It has been one of the most questioned Jacksonville road projects since the first bits of dirt were excavated on it in mid-2017. And while the Florida Department of Transportation website says the $126 million I-10/I-95 Interchange Improvements Project is expected to be done by fall 2022, there are still construction barriers, cones and other evidence around its multi-mile length that say otherwise.
wjct.org
Debate pits Jacksonville candidates for sheriff before Nov. 8 runoff
With the election just over two weeks away, the candidates to be Jacksonville's next sheriff squared off in a lively debate Friday before the First Coast Tiger Bay Club. The appearance of Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters before about 60 club members comes after pointed ads from both sides have aired on local TV, questioning each's ability to lead a department with a half-billion-dollar budget.
wjct.org
New JTA app comes with free rides on the First Coast
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is launching a new version of their smartphone application MyJTA on Monday, and with it comes free rides for residents. From Oct. 24-31, all JTA customers can ride city bus routes, the First Coast Flyer and the St. Johns River Ferry for free as part of a promotion celebrating the app's launch.
wjct.org
For the first time in Jax: A celebration of comic books and zines
Attention comic book and zine fans: A celebration of the genre and independent publishing is set to take over the Downtown Main Library this weekend. The inaugural Duval Comic and Zine Fest will showcase the talents of local publishers, along with lots of helpful tips on how to create your own content.
