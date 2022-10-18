Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Jacksonville City Council has hired an attorney after U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard ruled that officials drew City Council and School Board districts that are likely racially gerrymandered, effectively diluting Black voting power in the city. The council is appealing the ruling, but members are under a deadline to get new maps drawn by Nov. 8. The council now says that it doesn't have enough time to draw new maps.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO