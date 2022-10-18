Read full article on original website
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie. The advisory is due to higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria found in water samples collected on Oct. 17. DOH...
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph — significantly faster than the top speeds...
Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday
Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night. Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations. The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Approximately 58,000 acres in western...
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
The Martin County sheriff said speeding is a major problem in his county. Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week's tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart. The agency also sends out mailers directly to every new driver in...
Lawmaker requests FDOT review intersection following deadly crash
Since a deadly crash claimed the lives of four people in Martin County on Tuesday, drivers and residents have been posting to social media that they have had safety concerns about that area of U.S. 1 for quite some time. Law enforcement and a local state representative feel the same...
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives. A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred. Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a...
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
A crash that killed four people Tuesday in Martin County had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims. The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road. According to the Florida Highway...
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. At the River Front Packing Company in Fort Pierce, they’re gearing up to start packing citrus fruit on Monday. “We’re very excited, we’re going to start harvesting our fresh fruit today,”...
Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say
Police said an Indian River County woman ran a fake medical training school and defrauded more than three dozen students out of at least $93,000. Michelle Wimes, 33, who also goes by Michelle Hudson, was arrested Tuesday for organized fraud over $50,000. Police said Wimes owned and operated Grace Med...
MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year. The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2. The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.
Neighbors mourn loss of ‘super nice family’ after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday’s violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan. The couple who was killed in the minivan shared close friendships with their neighbors. Heather Baer was driving on U.S. 1 a few minutes after the...
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
Nonprofit receives massive donation to help homeless, neglected kids
A Treasure Coast nonprofit organization received a massive donation to help homeless and neglected youth as well as victims of human trafficking. The United Cajun Navy donated a tractor-trailer load of new kids' clothes to the Place of Hope's new Stuart campus. The donation will help the Hands and Feet...
