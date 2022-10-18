ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

wflx.com

Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday

Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night. Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations. The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Approximately 58,000 acres in western...
wflx.com

Lawmaker requests FDOT review intersection following deadly crash

Since a deadly crash claimed the lives of four people in Martin County on Tuesday, drivers and residents have been posting to social media that they have had safety concerns about that area of U.S. 1 for quite some time. Law enforcement and a local state representative feel the same...
wflx.com

Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives. A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred. Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people

A crash that killed four people Tuesday in Martin County had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims. The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road. According to the Florida Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Indian River County woman ran fake medical training school, police say

Police said an Indian River County woman ran a fake medical training school and defrauded more than three dozen students out of at least $93,000. Michelle Wimes, 33, who also goes by Michelle Hudson, was arrested Tuesday for organized fraud over $50,000. Police said Wimes owned and operated Grace Med...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport

Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year. The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2. The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money

Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Nonprofit receives massive donation to help homeless, neglected kids

A Treasure Coast nonprofit organization received a massive donation to help homeless and neglected youth as well as victims of human trafficking. The United Cajun Navy donated a tractor-trailer load of new kids' clothes to the Place of Hope's new Stuart campus. The donation will help the Hands and Feet...
STUART, FL

