L.A. Weekly
Health and Wellness Company Nu Image Medical Sets Their Sights on Celsius-Like Growth
Nu Image Medical, a leading anti-aging health and wellness company, has partnered with serial entrepreneur and marketing expert Kevin Harrington as they scale their business to new heights. With Harrington on board as an investor and board member, Nu Image Medical is ready to compete with companies like Hims and Roman, who have both received big funding from venture capital firms.
