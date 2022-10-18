ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
Autoweek.com

GMC Charges into Full-Size EV Pickup Race with 754-HP Sierra

The 2024 GMC Sierra electric pickup truck arrives in early 2024 with an estimated 400 miles of range, up to 9500 pounds of towing capacity, and 780 lb-ft of torque enabling a sprint to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. While the Silverado EV is billed as athletic and rugged, the...
Autoweek.com

2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Thrilling Open-Topped Supercar

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is a gorgeous roadster version of the MC20 Coupe with a trick electrically operated folding glass hardtop. Maserati says the Cielo weighs just 143 pounds more than the coupe. Customer deliveries will start Q3 next year, with prices likely pushing $250,000. The Maserati MC20 Cielo is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy