Chittenden County, VT

vermontbiz.com

Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility

Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
ESSEX, VT
PLANetizen

Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide

A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7

A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that's been identified as a logical spot for housing development.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices

When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past.
STARKSBORO, VT
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

Community Health Center Essex is open to new patients from all communities

ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased medical costs, physicians retiring and overwhelmed practices, Community Health Centers is hoping to relieve the influx of patients without healthcare providers by opening a location in Essex Junction. CHC, a non-profit healthcare organization, saw a need...
ESSEX, VT

