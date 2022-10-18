Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex presents proposed FY2024 budget, residents should expect higher than normal tax rate increase
The Town of Essex’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget is now available online. FY24 is the first budget the town has created without Essex Junction. The now separated municipality will be creating their own budget for the first time as well though the City will continue to contract the Town for some services.
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
Addison Independent
Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7
A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that's been identified as a logical spot for housing development.
wamc.org
Burlington mayor shows off shelter pod community under construction in the city
On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Burlington, Vermont Mayor Miro Weinberger led media on a tour of an emergency shelter pod community that is being constructed just north of the city’s downtown. On December 16, 2021, Burlington’s Democratic mayor issued a five-year ten-point action plan to address homelessness in...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House
Reps. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Vicki Strong, R-Albany, are competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover, in the only race in the state where one incumbent is guaranteed to lose their seat. Read the story on VTDigger here: After redistricting, two Northeast Kingdom incumbents vie for a single seat in the Vermont House.
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
Addison Independent
Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices
When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past.
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
Colchester Sun
Community Health Center Essex is open to new patients from all communities
ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased medical costs, physicians retiring and overwhelmed practices, Community Health Centers is hoping to relieve the influx of patients without healthcare providers by opening a location in Essex Junction. CHC, a non-profit healthcare organization, saw a need...
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Colchester Sun
Where can I go hiking in Chittenden County? Check out these 8 local spots.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Wondering where you can find some good hiking spots in Chittenden County? You’re in luck, here are eight trails you can take advantage of in this region of Vermont. Causeway Trail, Colchester. Length: 4 miles. Trail Type: One way. Location: 781 Blakely Road, Colchester. A...
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
VTDigger
Cathedral Square launches capital campaign with a $500,000 matching challenge from the Miller and McClure families
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT -- With generous support from the families of Holly & Bob Miller and Lois & J. Warren (“Mac”) McClure, Cathedral Square has launched a $1 million capital campaign to ensure the future of Memory Care at Allen Brook, a Williston-based residence for very low-income Vermonters on Medicaid.
