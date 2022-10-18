ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Banks Award $39K to Houston Nonprofit

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

The BridgePath received $39,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from Allegiance Bank, Comerica Bank, Hancock Whitney, Home Bank, Prosperity Bank, Third Coast Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The banks joined together this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas along with Allegiance Bank, Comerica Bank, Hancock Whitney, Home Bank, Prosperity Bank and Third Coast Bank presented $39,000 to The BridgePath during a ceremonial check presentation in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The following banks provided funding, which includes a 3:1 match from FHLB Dallas:

Allegiance Bank: $5,200

Comerica Bank: $10,400

Hancock Whitney: $5,200

Home Bank: $5,200

Prosperity Bank: $10,400

Third Coast Bank: $2,600

The BridgePath provides comprehensive and fundamental financial education for general and low- to moderate-income communities. The organization offers financial education, customized workshops and seminars related to budgeting, credit, savings, goal-setting and identify theft.

“These funds will go a long way in helping us fulfill our mission of empowering communities by equipping them with financial education,” said Rodolfo Cavazos Jr., founder and president of The BridgePath. “I’m very thankful to have the support of our community banking partners.”

Marcus A. Vasquez, executive vice president, director of community development and CRA at Allegiance Bank, said the bank supports impactful organizations.

“The work being done at The BridgePath is changing many lives, and we’re honored to financially support them,” he said.

Vanessa T. Reed, SVP, National External Affairs Manager, at Comerica Bank, said PGP funding is crucial in many communities.

“Being able to leverage match-funding through the PGP from FHLB Dallas helps our dollars go further so that organizations like The BridgePath can make an even bigger impact,” said Mrs. Reed.

LaCarsha Babers, assistant vice president and community development officer at Hancock Whitney, said helping communities is a priority.

“We’re committed to giving back,” said Ms. Babers. “Our partnership with FHLB Dallas helps us in that.”

Kelvin Luster, community development director at Home Bank, said organizations like The BridgePath are necessary.

“We’re proud to support the BridgePath’s mission of promoting financial education through these funds and our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” he said.

Rudy Reyes, vice president and CRA compliance officer at Prosperity Bank, is a board member of The BridgePath.

“As a member of the board of directors for The BridgePath, I’ve seen first-hand the significant work they’re doing,” said Mr. Reyes. “I’m thankful for the support from FHLB Dallas and this group of community bankers.”

Jenny Guzman, senior vice president, CRA and community development officer at Third Coast Bank, said the multibank effort will widen the impact.

“We’re delighted to award The BridgePath with PGP funds through our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” she said.

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 in PGP funds to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. See the complete list of the grant recipients and visit fhlb.com/pgp to learn more.

“These FHLB members are incredible partners in the communities they serve,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING FUND RAISING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 10/18/2022 11:31 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 11:32 AM

