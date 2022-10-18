Powell named recipient of equity in education professorship

Daphne Powell is marking her 20th year as College of Southern Maryland technical studies professor by taking on what she deems “the most extraordinary of her career accomplishments” to date.

As the first recipient of the Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education, Powell is embarking on a three-year journey to engage, mobilize and challenge CSM faculty, staff and students — as well as CSM’s regional communities — to examine and improve equity in education.