ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Patriots climbing up NFL Power Rankings

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eztht_0idbYmnf00

Michael Hurley breaks down Patriots' "complex" situation at quarterback 02:30

BOSTON -- The Patriots won again on Sunday, which means the team continued its climbed up NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 7.

The Patriots are now 3-3 on the season after back-to-back wins over the Lions and the Browns. The pundits are feeling pretty high on New England, and the Pats are now firmly entrenched in the middle of the NFL in most of the power rankings out there.

A few of them even have Bill Belichick's team in the top third. Apparently "Zappe Fever" has spread throughout the country.

NFL.com : No. 14
Up from No. 17 in Week 6

"Forget any contrived talk of a quarterback controversy. Mac Jones is a 2021 first-round pick who will resume QB1 duties once his ankle is healthy enough to allow it," writes Dan Hanzus. "But when that happens, Bill Belichick can rest easy knowing he has a battle-tested rookie backup with legitimate potential. Bailey Zappe, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, had his best game as a pro in a 38-15 win over the Browns, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe was poised and had the offense in rhythm -- four different Pats players finished with at least 60 receiving yards. A New England staff with former head coach castoffs was an easy punchline during the summer. Who's laughing now?"

ESPN.com : No. 15
Up from No. 19 in Week 6

"The hesitance at the start of the season was that the offense, led by coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge whose primary experience had been on defense and special teams, would be an Achilles' heel. Instead, the coaches have been instrumental in getting rookie QB Bailey Zappe up to speed in an emergency situation. Zappe is 2-0 as a starter, and in just over 11 quarters is 51-of-70 for 596 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception," writes ESN Boston's Mike Reiss, who is also a guest on WBZ-TV's Patriots programming.

CBS Sports : No. 11
Up from No. 17 in Week 6

"They seemed to have worked out the issues on offense, as they have won two straight. They can run the football, while the defense is improving," writes Pete Prisco.

Yahoo Sports : No. 17
Up from No. 20 in Week 6

"Bill Belichick's defense dismantled the Browns and now faces a Bears team with turnstiles taking up three-fifths of the line. Best of luck, Justin Fields."

USA Today : No. 11
Up from No. 15 in Week 6

"Rookie QB Bailey Zappe's role in the offense has grown by the week – to the point it seems like hardly a given Mac Jones (ankle) will immediately get the job back even when he's healthy enough to play," writes Nate Davis.

Bleacher Report : No. 16
Up from No. 20 in Week 6

"You cannot stop Bailey Zappe. You can only hope to contain him," writes NFL analyst Brent Sobleski. "The Patriots have something in Zappe. Unlike in Dallas where Cooper Rush was never a viable alternative to Dak Prescott, New England could have a decision forthcoming. Mac Jones is operating under a rookie contract with only one season under his belt. Clearly, the organization's history with Tom Brady makes Zappe an instant favorite, and the coaching staff knows how to handle such a situation. The offense is now clicking. The first-year signal-caller completed 74.6 percent of his passes in his two starts."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’

When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
NESN

How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs

It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
NESN

Mac Jones Reportedly Would Welcome This Change To Patriots’ Offense

The New England Patriots’ offense has looked much different (and better) the past few weeks. Not just because Bailey Zappe has been playing quarterback with Mac Jones recovering from a high ankle sprain. But also because the Patriots have turned back to a simplified version of their offense after leaning on a new scheme with Jones over the first three weeks.
NESN

‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign, and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player. Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy