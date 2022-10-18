ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones: Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to start Sunday

By Field Level Media
Everyone in Dallas is on the same page: Dak Prescott should start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Owner Jerry Jones seconded Prescott's opinion that this is the week the quarterback returns from a thumb injury on Sept. 11 that required insertion of a steel plate and screws to promote healing in his right hand.

"He's determined to (start)," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday. "From my perspective, I think he's gonna get there. We feel like physically (he's ready to return). He's going to be given every opportunity this week to go play. He looks ready to go."

Thumb strength and, specifically, grip strength, kept Prescott from playing Week 6 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that dropped the Cowboys to 4-2. Prescott is 0-1 as a starter this season and watched backup Cooper Rush go 4-1 to keep the Cowboys in contention in the NFC East. The loss at Philadelphia dropped Dallas into third place in the division behind the Eagles (6-0) and New York Giants (5-1).

Jones said Tuesday the question would be getting Prescott ready. The quarterback is at the team facility on Tuesday -- players are technically off -- undergoing treatment to make sure he's doing all he can to return this week without limitations.

"I think he'll be back and we'll get to do anything we want to do," Jones said. "I think we've got it all there. I don't think there will be any limitations."

Prescott moved from the rehab group to a limited participant in position drills at midweek last week, taking snaps and throwing passes. He was officially questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback to have a full week of practice before returning to game action.

Prescott, 29, said Sunday night that's his goal this week.

"I plan on going into this week and trying to get my full week of practice," Prescott said. "Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that's kind of my plan."

With Prescott out, Rush led the Cowboys to four straight victories before throwing three interceptions in a loss to the unbeaten Eagles on Sunday night.

In 2021, Prescott completed a career-high 68.8 percent of his passes and threw for 4,449 yards and a team-record 37 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

