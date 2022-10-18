ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Sheriff: Schenectady man identified as driver killed in early Monday town of Amsterdam crash

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfn1w_0idbYYON00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

TOWN OF AMSTERDAM – The driver killed in early Monday’s crash in the town of Amsterdam was identified Tuesday as a Schenectady man, Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials said.

Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady, died at the scene, officials said.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Route 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road in the town of Amsterdam, officials said.

The preliminary investigation determined Meghbarran was headed westbound when he lost control and entered the center median. His car overturned several times and continued into the eastbound lanes sand was then struck by an oncoming car.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Meghbarran was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries, was taken to Ellis Hospital and treated and released, officials said.

The preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were both contributing factors in the crash. Meghbarran was also not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The driver of the other car has cooperated and is not suspected of any wrong doing, officials said.

The investigation remained open Tuesday.

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, GAVAC, the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department and the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department.

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation

A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
292
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy