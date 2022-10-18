Sheriff: Schenectady man identified as driver killed in early Monday town of Amsterdam crash

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

TOWN OF AMSTERDAM – The driver killed in early Monday’s crash in the town of Amsterdam was identified Tuesday as a Schenectady man, Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials said.

Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady, died at the scene, officials said.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Route 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road in the town of Amsterdam, officials said.

The preliminary investigation determined Meghbarran was headed westbound when he lost control and entered the center median. His car overturned several times and continued into the eastbound lanes sand was then struck by an oncoming car.

Meghbarran was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries, was taken to Ellis Hospital and treated and released, officials said.

The preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were both contributing factors in the crash. Meghbarran was also not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The driver of the other car has cooperated and is not suspected of any wrong doing, officials said.

The investigation remained open Tuesday.

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, GAVAC, the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department and the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Department.

