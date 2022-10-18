Note: The amazing Ben Christopher will be handling the newsletter on Monday and Tuesday. I’ll see you Wednesday!. Don’t underestimate Kern County. This swath of land in the southern Central Valley produces 70% of California’s oil, and industry groups have already raised more than $8 million to gather signatures for a 2024 referendum to overturn a new law banning new or extensively retrofitted oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of sensitive areas such as homes, schools and hospitals.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO