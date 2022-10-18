Read full article on original website
Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
The federal government is pumping millions more dollars into an effort to expand the United States' network of community mental health centers. Up to 15 states now can apply for $1 million grants to help plan new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) in their region, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday. Funding for the grants was included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed earlier this year.
States opting out of a federal program that tracks teen behavior as youth mental health worsens
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened a mental health crisis among America’s young people, a small group of states quietly withdrew from the nation’s largest public effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students. Colorado, Florida, and Idaho will not participate in a key part of the Centers...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
DOJ sues Cigna for exaggerating patient illnesses
The Department of Justice is suing Cigna over allegations it defrauded the Medicare program out of tens of millions of dollars by exaggerating patient illnesses to obtain increased monthly payments. The exaggerated diagnoses were based on in-home assessment forms — not the testing or imaging required to diagnosis the complex...
Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
Federal judge finds no merit to inmates' challenge of prison work program
A federal judge has concluded two Colorado inmates failed to plausibly allege the state's Department of Corrections violated their rights through its prison work program, which generally requires detainees to participate or lose privileges. Although the plaintiffs repeatedly referenced Colorado voters' 2018 decision to amend the state constitution to eliminate...
ACLU asks DOJ to investigate Louisiana prisons
The civil rights organization is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate allegations that Louisiana prisons deny incarcerated people access to their attorneys.
Homeless advocates call for more resources from DC officials
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been more than a year since Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a pilot program to get people who are homeless into housing and close down encampments, but is it working? A recent New York Post article talked about the tent cities in D.C. and advocates say more needs to be […]
NCPA Urges Department of Defense to Address Pharmacy Access Restrictions for Tricare Beneficiaries
The new restrictions include both independent and chain pharmacies. On October 24, 2022, Cigna-owned pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Express Scripts will be removing nearly 15,000 pharmacies from the list of eligible pharmacies available to Tricare beneficiaries, many of which are pharmacies are independent community pharmacies in underserved rural and urban communities.1.
