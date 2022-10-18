Read full article on original website
Matt Carpenter hitting sixth in Yankees' Wednesday ALCS Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take over designated hitting duties after Giancarlo Stanton was moved to left field and Aaron Hick was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a knee injury.
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1
Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
San Diego's Josh Bell receives Friday off
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will take a seat after Brandon Drury was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Wil Myers was positioned at first base. In 23 postseason at-bats, Bell...
NFL Betting Guide: Week 7
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Week 7 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
New York's Kenny Golladay (knee) out in Week 7
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Golladay will sit out his third straight game while Toney remains inactive with his hamstring injury. Look for Wan'Dale Robinson to be featured among New York's wideouts against a Jacksonville defense allowing 28.2 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
MLB NLCS Betting Guide: Padres at Phillies, Game 3
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
MLB ALCS Betting Guide: Yankees at Astros, Game 2
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Friday 10/21/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 7
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
John Wall (rest) ruled out for Washington's Saturday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (rest) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Wall will sit out on Saturday night for rest purposes. Expect Reggie Jackson to play more minutes at point guard versus a Sacramento unit playing with a 101.0 pace. In 23.4 minutes...
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) fine for Bengals versus Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will play Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was upgraded to full on Friday and avoided the final injury report. Chase is coming off his best game of the season and he will have an exploitable matchup against a susceptible Falcons' secondary on Sunday.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) available for Week 7 showdown with Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton was removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Cardinals on Thursday. Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited on Wednesday but is also available. The Saints have yet to officially name a starter. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 7 Betting Preview
Week 7 in the NFL features some big out-of-conference games and an AFC North showdown. How should we bet the marquee games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the week, discussing his read on those key games and his favorite bets for Sunday's action.
