Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
Funeral procession route for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Saturday for a procession and funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross...
Wakefield Middle School student handcuffed for fighting other student
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wakefield Middle School student was handcuffed by a police officer on Friday during a fight with another student, Principal Kiley Brown wrote in a letter to families. All students are safe, according to Brown. The fight happened Friday morning at an outdoor fundraiser celebration, Brown...
One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
Raleigh leaders want to ensure that greenways are safe after two gunned down on trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than a week after the mass shooting in Hedingham, Raleigh leaders are urging people to return to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Two of the five victims were shot and killed on the trail. More than a million people use the greenways in Raleigh every...
Running for Sue: Special run for Raleigh shooting victim hopes to raise funds for grieving families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Runologie and Pine State Coffee hosted a special run for Sue Karnatz and the four other shooting victims that were killed on the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The run kicked off Thursday night at Runologie and Pine State Coffee. Karnatz was a supporter of the business...
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
RSV cases increase among young children across Triangle, hospital beds are filling up
Triangle hospitals are running out of beds as cases of respiratory syncytial virus skyrocket. Very young children with an RSV infection can have severe symptoms. Last week, they made up two-thirds of the RSV hospitalizations at UNC. On Friday, WRAL News spoke with Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center's Chief...
Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show
James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died while working on the job. Gomes had been out of prison for four months when the murder happened. Onkundi was stabbed to death Tuesday while at work at the Freedom House Recovery Center in north Durham. Onkundi’s family told WRAL News that Gomes was her patient.
'We need answers:' Family of mental health nurse practitioner killed at work demands better protection for nurses
DURHAM, N.C. — The family of a mental health nurse practitioner who was stabbed to death while working in Durham this week is calling for more protection for nurses on the job. The State Nurses Association is echoing those calls for change. June Onkundi was working at the Freedom...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
20-year-old Cary man at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to assaulting officers
A Cary man has pleaded guilty to one of several charges in a plea deal for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Aiden Henry Bilyard pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon. Bilyard...
18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting
ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
Wake County woman rescues cat from home, badly charred in fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County family is raising money after their first home, which they had only lived in for a few months, was destroyed in a fire. Crews on Thursday responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. Liz Tufte told...
Major project to simplify Blue Ridge Road, Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday night is the end of the North Carolina State Fair and the beginning of a major road project near the fairgrounds. Blue Ridge Road at Hillsborough Street near the fairgrounds is a busy, complicated area for drivers. There's a railroad crossing and another nearby intersection...
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
