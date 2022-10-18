Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
Houston Chronicle
Whites now more likely to die from covid than Blacks: Why the pandemic shifted
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Skill Wilson had amassed more than three decades of knowledge as a paramedic, first in Memphis and then in Fayette County. Two places that felt like night and day. With only five ambulances in the county and the nearest hospital as much as 45 minutes away, Skill...
Rare turtle found in Tennessee one step closer to becoming endangered species
(WGHP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Tuesday that it would consider protecting the southern population of the imperiled bog turtle under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has one year to make a decision about protecting the turtle, which can be found in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia, according […]
State of Tennessee appeals order for a new trial in Lindsey Lowe case
The State of Tennessee is appealing the recent order by Judge Dee Gay for a new trial for the woman convicted of killing her newborn twins in 2011.
Tennessee Woman Loses $390,000 in Cryptocurrency Romance Scam After Getting Her Mother's Inheritance
One woman from Tennessee thought she met someone special, bonding over a shared culture, and he has her invest $390K in cryptocurrency. The only problem is, it wasn’t real. She wasn’t really getting the incredible returns it showed on the bogus app. It was all a lie.
Health officials warn of nasty flu season in Tennessee, plus another 'twindemic'
More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and following two largely tame influenza seasons, Tennessee public health experts say influenza is poised for a big comeback this year. And, if coronavirus cases begin to surge again, they worry about the prospects of a long-feared "twindemic" this fall and winter.
Public housing in TN cannot ban guns, judges rule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
Comments / 1