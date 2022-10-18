Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are on the trade block and the Cleveland Browns need to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears now. The Chicago Bears have two big trade pieces that could remake the Cleveland Browns’ defense and save the season. Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are both reportedly on the trade block and the Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of both men. While the Browns did make a trade for the Atlanta Falcons former linebacker Deion Jones, Jones is declining and will be a free agent this offseason, after agreeing with the Browns to terminate his last year on his deal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO