ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Tri-Center's improvements lead to spot in regional semifinal

(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal. The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.
NEOLA, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
MORAVIA, IA
kmaland.com

Mason Yochum

Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers. The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Class 1A First Round Football Playoffs: Interstate 35 at Underwood

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA about advertising opportunities at shansen@kmaland.com.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth

(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia

(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central

(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
PELLA, IA
kmaland.com

Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren

(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood

Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed per exchange requirements. User Agreement applies. | User Agreement.
GRIMES, IA
kmaland.com

Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian

(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
SYRACUSE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy