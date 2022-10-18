Read full article on original website
KMAland Missouri (10/21): Platte Valley hands East Atchison first loss, Maryville gets MEC share
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed East Atchison their first loss, South Holt made a comeback, Maryville clinched a share of the MEC and Rock Port, Worth County and North Andrew added wins in KMAland Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Platte Valley 30 East Atchison 16. Carter Luke had three...
Tri-Center's improvements lead to spot in regional semifinal
(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal. The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.
Iowa Class 1A State 1st Round (10/21): Boothby leads Underwood to next round, Kuemper also a winner
(KMAland) -- Mason Boothby earned the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in an Underwood win while Kuemper also moved on and Treynor and Central Decatur fell out of the 1A postseason. No. 2 Underwood 49 Interstate 35 17. Alex Ravlin had 102 yards and two touchdowns passing while Garrett...
KMAland Iowa 4A/5A Week 9 (10/21): LC, Glenwood clinch playoff spots
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Glenwood clinched playoff spots, LeMars won to grab a wild card, TJ was a victor and Sioux City East also qualified for the postseason in Class 4A and 5A play on Friday. Check out the Class 4A state qualifiers here and the Class 5A state...
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers
(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday. “I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports....
KMAland Nebraska Week 9 (10/21): Ashland-Greenwood clinches district title
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood clinched a district championship, Nebraska City shut out Auburn, Sterling rolled to a win and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday. Drake Zimmerman rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 89 yards and a score to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Other Class C1-1 Fort Calhoun...
Fremont-Mills holds off Moravia comeback, wins thriller in 8-player first round
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday. The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
KMAland Football (10/20): Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock advance in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock & Johnson-Brock were winners in the Nebraska state playoffs while IKM-Manning, SC North, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Twin Cedars and Plattsmouth were other winners on Thursday in KMAland Football. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD. IKM-Manning 52 St. Albert 17. Ben Langel rushed for 243 yards and Ross Kusel...
Mason Yochum
Class 1A First Round Football Playoffs: Interstate 35 at Underwood
New coach, another state meet appearance for Plattsmouth
(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership. The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses. "We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last...
KMA Sports (Cross Country): 3A SQM at Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en rout…
Talking With Tom (Week 9): CAM, Logan-Magnolia
(KMAland) -- Tom Moore hit the road this week to chat with a pair of coaches preparing for home playoff games. The former Griswold coach went to Anita for a chat with CAM head coach Barry Bower and ventured to Logan for a conversation with Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight.
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Football: Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
AHSTW caps off perfect regular season, shifts focus to first round matchup with Westwood
(Avoca) -- An undefeated regular season gives way to the state playoffs for AHSTW (8-0), and the fourth-rated Vikings are gearing up for a home date with Westwood (4-4) in the first round. The Vikings ran roughshod through Class A District 7 en route to a district championship, downing each...
Auburn takes four-game win streak into regular season finale with Nebraska City
(Auburn) -- Auburn football has won four in a row as they enter their regular season finale and have hopes of continuing to push their potential seed in the Class C1 state playoffs even higher. The Bulldogs (6-2 overall, 4-0 C1 District 2) have leaned on a strong run game,...
