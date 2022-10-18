(Neola) -- The Tri-Center volleyball team has navigated through the ups and downs of their season to reach a regional semifinal. The Trojans (23-13) are two wins away from a return to the state tournament after a sweep of CAM on Wednesday night. The win was emotional for Coach Amy Wingert's team after losing standout Preslie Arbaugh to an injury in practice on Tuesday.

NEOLA, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO